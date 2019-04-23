UFC Rankings Report: Islam Makochev Makes LW Rankings

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC St.Petersburg! Check out all the changes below!

Pound for Pound: No changes

Strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz drops one spot to #10.

Women’s Flyweight: Following her upset victory over Antonina Shevchenko, Roxanne Modaferri is now ranked #5. Also on the rise is list-debuting Poliana Botelho at #15, as well as Paige VanZant (#14), Maycee Barber (#13), and Jennifer Maia (#8). Alexis Davis is now ranked #7 after dropping two spots.

Women’s Bantamweight: No changes

Flyweight: No changes

Bantamweight: No changes

Featherweight: No changes

Lightweight: Donald Cerrone drops one spot to #8. And following his victory at UFC St. Petersburg, Islam Makachev returns to the lightweight rankings at #15.

Welterweight: No changes.

Middleweight: Elias Theodorou is now up to #13, tied with Uriah Hall.

Light Heavyweight: No changes

Heavyweight: Alistair Overeem is now tied with his originally slated opponent for UFC St. Petersburg, Alexander Volkov at #6. If Overeem gets his wish, the two will have an opportunity to break this tie by taking another crack at meeting in the Octagon. Meanwhile, Shamil Abdurakhimov moved up three spots to #10 after defeating Marcin Tybura, who moved three spots in the opposite direction, down to #13.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings?