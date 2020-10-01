UFC Rankings Report: Israel Adesanya Advances in P4P Rankings

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 253! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: Israel Adesanya moves up to #3 after his dominant showcase over Paulo Costa at UFC 253. Also moving up are Dustin Poirier (#7), Petr Yan (#10), and Deiveson Figueiredo (#12). Dropping one spot on the list are Stipe Miocic (#4), Justin Gaethje (#8), Conor McGregor (#11), Tony Ferguson (#13), and Robert Whittaker (#14).

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Following a second impressive performance from Brandon Royval at UFC 253, he moves up to #7 after defeating Kai Kara-France, who drops one position to #8. Also moving down are Rogerio Bontorin (#9) and Raulian Paiva (#12).

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: Shane Burgos advances three positions up to #10, with Sodiq Yusuff (#12) and Ryan Hall (#13) dropping one position.

Lightweight: No Changes

Welterweight: No Changes

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: With the exception of Ryan Spann remaining at #12, every number is occupied by a new fighter this week following a new champion being crowned at UFC 253 in Jan Blachowicz. Ovince Saint Preux is back in the rankings at #15, and the top 5 contenders are now Thiago Santos (#1), Dominick Reyes (#2), Glover Teixeira (#3), Aleksandar Rakic (#4), and Jiri Prochazka (#5).

Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane moves up one spot to #13, and Blagoy Ivanov drops two spots to #14.

