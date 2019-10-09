UFC Rankings Report: Israel Adesanya Enters P4P Top 10

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 243! Check out all the changes below!

Pound for Pound: After his victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 243, Israel Adesanya shoots up to #8 on the pound-for-pound rankings, with Whittaker falling five spots down to #14. Adesanya is now one spot above fellow Nigerian, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (#9).

Strawweight: No changes

Women’s Flyweight: No changes

Women’s Bantamweight: Aspen Ladd moves up one spot to #4 and Irene Aldana moves up a spot to #8. Meanwhile, moving down is Julianna Pena (#5) and Marion Reneau (#9). Macy Chiasson is now tied with Lina Lansberg at #11.

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Askar Askarov moves up one spot to #13, causing Ryan Benoit to drop to #14.

Bantamweight: Jimmie Rivera moves up one spot to be tied with Dominick Cruz at #7.

Featherweight: No changes

Lightweight: Lots of changes at lightweight, beginning with Dan Hooker rising 8 spots to the #7 ranking right beneath Paul Felder (#6). This caused Al Iaquinta (#8), Kevin Lee (#10), Anthony Pettis (#12), Charles Oliveira (#13), Alexander Hernandez (#14), and Islam Makachev (#15) to each drop in the rankings.

Welterweight: Stephen Thompson moves up to #8, with Darren Till dropping one spot to #9.

Middleweight: Robert Whittaker is now the #1 contender following Israel Adesanya’s becoming the undisputed middleweight champion.

Light Heavyweight: No changes

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa is no longer ranked, and Marcin Tybura (#15) and Sergei Pavlovich (#14) appear in the rankings. Also moving up are Blagoy Ivanov (#8), Shamil Abdurahhimov (#9), Augusto Sakai (#11), Aleksei Oleinik (#12), and Maurice Greene (#13).

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.