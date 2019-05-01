UFC Rankings Report: Jack Hermansson Cracks Top 5

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Fort Lauderdale! Check out all the changes below!

Pound for Pound: No changes

Strawweight: No changes

Women’s Flyweight: Joanne Calderwood drops one spot to #6 in the rankings.

Women’s Bantamweight: No changes

Flyweight: No changes

Bantamweight: After his big victory over John Lineker, Cory Sandhagen is now a top 10 bantamweight, going from unranked to now sitting at #8. This has moved Lineker down to #10, and Cody Stamann (#11), Rob Font (#12), John Dodson (#13), Alejandro Perez (#14), and Thomas Almeida (#15) each down one spot.

Featherweight: No changes

Lightweight: No changes

Welterweight: No changes.

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson has shaken up the middleweight rankings, as he has shot up five spots up to #5 in the middleweight rankings. Ronaldo Souza’s drop to #6 has allowed Kelvin Gastelum to move up one spot to #4. Meanwhile, Chris Weidman (#7), Paulo Costa (#8), Derek Brunson (#9), Jared Cannonier (#10), and Uriah Hall (#14) each dropped one spot.

Light Heavyweight: Glover Teixeira’s comeback victory over Ion Cutelaba has moved up him up one spot to #10. Jimi Manuwa now sits at #11.

Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai enters the rankings at #15 after defeating Andrei Arlovski, and Tai Tuivasa moved up one spot to #11.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings?