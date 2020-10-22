UFC Rankings Report: Jessica Andrade New #1 FW Contender

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ESPN+ 38! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: Tony Ferguson (#13) and Deiveson Figueiredo (#14) swap places in the rankings this week.

Women’s Pound for Pound: Jessica Andrade cracks the top 5 after her victory over Katlyn Chookagian at UFC on ESPN+ 38, dropping Joanna Jedrejczyk one spot to #6. Germaine de Randamie (#6) and Holly Holm (#7) swap spots, as does Cynthia Calvillo (#10) and Katlyn Chookagian (#11) as well as Nina Ansaroff (#12) and Claudia Gadelha (#13).

Strawweight: Following Jessica Andrade’s successful debut in another division, she drops one spot to #3, with the former queen of the division, Joanna Jedrejczyk rising to #2. Also, Mackenzie Dern moves up one spot to #12, sending Angela Hill to #13.

Women’s Flyweight: Jessica Andrade’s victory over Katlyn Chookagian shuffled the rankings by moving every fighter down to make room for her taking the #1 contender spot. The only exception is Gillian Robertson, who is now ranked #12 after her impressive decision win over Poliana Botelho at UFC on ESPN+ 38.

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez (#1) and Brandon Moreno (#2) swap again after Moreno was #1 last week. In other changes, Rogerio Bontorin drops one spot to #9 while Tyson Nam (#14) and Jordan Espinosa (#15) swap places.

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: Brian Ortega remains at #2 behind Max Holloway (#1) after defeating Chan Sung Jung while Jung drops to #5 behind Yair Rodriguez (#4). Meanwhile, Sodiq Yusuff is now #10, and Dan Ige drops two spots to #12.

Lightweight: Conor McGregor (#4) and Dan Hooker (#5) swap places.

Welterweight: Demian Maia (#6) and Tyron Woodley (#7) swap again, and Neil Magny moves up one spot to now be ranked #9. Rafael dos Anjos drops three spots to #12, and Geoff Neal moves up one position to #11.

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier (#2) moves ahead of Paulo Costa (#3), and Omari Akhmedov moves into a tie with Brad Tavares at #12.

Light Heavyweight: Jim Crute debuts in the rankings at #13 after his KO/TKO stoppage of Modestas Bukauskas. In other changes, Volkan Oezdemir (#6) and Anthony Smith (#7) swap spots, and both Mauricio Rua (#14) and Paul Craig (#15) fall one spot.

Heavyweight: Junior dos Santos moves up to #6, sending Alexander Volkov down one spot to #7. Augusto Sakai moves up to #8, and Walt Harris drops two spots to #10.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC on ESPN+ 38?