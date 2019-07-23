UFC Rankings Report: Jones Slips, Edwards Soars

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC San Antonio! Check out all the changes below!

Pound for Pound: Lots of unexpected movement in the pound-for-pound rankings, beginning with Jon Jones slipping to #3 and Khabib Nurmagomedov now sitting at #2 behind AKA teammate Daniel Cormier, who remains at #1. Moving up in this week’s rankings are Dustin Poirier (#8), Stipe Miocic (#9), and Tony Ferguson (#11-tied). Moving down are Conor McGregor (#11-tied) and Robert Whittaker (#12).

Strawweight: No changes

Women’s Flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi slips three spots to #8 after her loss to Jennifer Maia at UFC San Antonio, and her #5 spot from last week is now occupied by Joanne Calderwood, who dropped one spot. On the upswing we have Jennifer Maia (#4), Andrea Lee (#6), and Alexis Davis (#7)

Women’s Bantamweight: No changes

Flyweight: #5-10 has a new look, with each ranked fighter in that range having a new placement. Moving up are Sergio Pettis (#5) and Brandon Moreno (#7). Dropping in the rankings are Tim Elliott (#6), Rogerio Bontorin (#8), Jordan Espinosa (#9), and Ryan Benoit (#10).

Bantamweight: No changes

Featherweight: No changes

Lightweight: Dan Hooker returns to the rankings after his devastating KO of James Vick at UFC San Antonio, thereby sending Vick outside of the UFC rankings. Islam Makachev moves down one spot to #15.

Welterweight: The man of the hour, Leon Edwards, skyrockets to #4 in the welterweight rankings after defeating Rafael dos Anjos in the UFC San Antonio main event. This caused #5-12 to each move down one position. The three fighters ranked ahead of Leon Edwards are Tyron Woodley (#1), Colby Covington (#2), and Jorge Masvidal (#3).

Middleweight: No changes

Light Heavyweight: No changes

Heavyweight: Walt Harris moves up three spots to #11 after his knockout of Aleksei Oleinik at UFC San Antonio. Also moving up are Shamil Abdurakhimov (#9) and Blagoy Ivanov (#10). Oleinik naturally dropped down following his loss and is now situated at #12. Tai Tuivasa (#13) and Marcin Tybura (#14) also moved down.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC San Antonio?