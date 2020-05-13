UFC Rankings Report: Justin Gaethje Enters P4P List

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 249! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: Justin Gaethje debuts on the pound-for-pound list at #11 after defeating Tony Ferguson in the UFC 249 headliner, sending Ferguson down three spots to #13. Tyron Woodley falls two spots to #15, and former featherweight champion Max Holloway moves up one spot to #10.

Women’s Pound for Pound: Claudia Gadelha moves up one position to #14, nudging Nina Ansaroff down a spot to #15.

Strawweight: No changes

Women’s Flyweight: No changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno moves up one position to #4, sending Alexandre Pantoja back one slot to #5. Mark de la Rosa clings to his status as a ranked fighter at #15, with David Dvorak now occupying #14.

Bantamweight: Previously unranked former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz now sits at #12 following his loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC 249, knocking John Dodson (#13), Song Yadong (#14), and Marlon Vera (#15) back one spot each.

Featherweight: Lots of movement in the featherweight division, beginning with Calvin Kattar making the biggest jump following his TKO victory over Jeremy Stephens at UFC 249, with Kattar now at #7 and Stephens one spot below him at #8.

Lightweight: The division with the biggest makeup following UFC 249, Justin Gaethje now sits at #1 after defeating Tony Ferguson, with Ferguson now at #2, Dustin Poirier at #3, and Conor McGregor at #4. Donald Cerrone plummets down six spots to #12, and Gregor Gillespie moves down one spot to #14. Moving up this week are Diego Ferreira (#10), Kevin Lee (#9), Al Iaquinta (#8), Charles Oliveira (#7), and Paul Felder (#6).

Welterweight: Geoff Neal and Robbie Lawler swap places, with Neal now at #11 and Lawler at #12.

Middleweight: No changes

Light Heavyweight: After his eighth consecutive victory, Ryan Spann is now ranked in the division at #14. Jan Blachowicz is now ranked at #3, with Anthony Smith at #4. Smith could potentially have an opportunity to change that when he faces Glover Teixeira at UFC on ESPN: Smith vs. Teixeira.

Heavyweight: Fabricio Werdum returns to the heavyweight rankings at #15 following his return to competition; and the victor of his UFC 249 bout, Aleksei Oleinik, moves up two positions to #10. Shamil Abdurakhimov (#11) and Blagoy Ivanov (#12) each drop one position.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC 249?