Wednesday, November 18, 2020

UFC Rankings Report: Khamzat Chimaev Is Now A Ranked Fighter

By Clyde Aidoo
Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ESPN+ 41! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: Amanda Ribas is now tied with Tecia Torres at #9.  

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes 

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Lots of changes at flyweight this week. Brandon Moreno is now tied with Joseph Benavidez at #1, every fighter ranked 12-7 moved up one position: Kai Kara France (#7), Rogerio Bontorin (#8), Matt Schnell (#9), Raulian Paiva (#10), David Dvorak (#11), and Tim Elliott (#12). Amir Albazi also debuts in the rankings at #15, and Jordan Espinosa moves up two spaces to #13.

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: No Changes

Welterweight: Khamzat Chimaev is now ranked at welterweight, entering at #15. Belal Muhammad is also ranked now at #13. Moving up one position this week is Tyron Woodley (#6) and Robbie Lawler (#14). Anthony Pettis moved up two positions to #12, and Demian Maia dropped to #7.

Middleweight: Brad Tavares drops one spot to #14.

Light Heavyweight: After last week’s glitches, it has now been clarified that after Glover Teixera moved up to #1, Thiago Santos drops to #2, with Dominick Reyes at #3.

Heavyweight: No Changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.  

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC on ESPN+41?

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

UFC

UFC Rankings Report: Khamzat Chimaev Is Now A Ranked Fighter

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ESPN+ 41! Check out all the changes below! Men’s Pound...
Read more
UFC

Jesse Ronson Announces 20-Month USADA Suspensions After Upset Win In UFC Return

Jesse Ronson announces he has been suspended by USADA for 20-months. Ronson returned to the UFC on short notice...
Read more
UFC

Tim Means Excited For ‘Violent Fight’ Against Mike Perry At UFC 255

Tim Means is looking to get in a violent fight with Mike Perry. On the main card of UFC...
Read more
UFC

Donald Cerrone Announces Return To Lightweight: ‘I’m Gonna Give It My All’

Donald Cerrone is moving back down to lightweight. Cerrone, who has been fighting at welterweight for the last three...
Read more
Bellator

A.J. McKee Plans To Make Darrion Caldwell Fight In Bellator 253 Main Event

A.J. McKee is planning on making Darrion Caldwell get into a fight in the main event of Bellator 253.
Read more
UFC

Dana White Confirms McGregor-Poirier Won’t Be For The Title Because ‘Khabib’s Gonna Fight’

When Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have their rematch at UFC 257, a belt will not be on the line.
Read more
UFC

BREAKING: Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar Official for Jan.16 Headliner

A major featherweight scrap is scheduled for January 16 when former champion Max Holloway takes on Calvin Kattar. The...
Read more
UFC

Tony Ferguson Will Not Compete At UFC 256 After Offering To Step Up

Tony Ferguson will not get his wish to fight at UFC 256. After the year-end pay-per-view lost the main...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube