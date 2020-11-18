UFC Rankings Report: Khamzat Chimaev Is Now A Ranked Fighter

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ESPN+ 41! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: Amanda Ribas is now tied with Tecia Torres at #9.

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Lots of changes at flyweight this week. Brandon Moreno is now tied with Joseph Benavidez at #1, every fighter ranked 12-7 moved up one position: Kai Kara France (#7), Rogerio Bontorin (#8), Matt Schnell (#9), Raulian Paiva (#10), David Dvorak (#11), and Tim Elliott (#12). Amir Albazi also debuts in the rankings at #15, and Jordan Espinosa moves up two spaces to #13.

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: No Changes

Welterweight: Khamzat Chimaev is now ranked at welterweight, entering at #15. Belal Muhammad is also ranked now at #13. Moving up one position this week is Tyron Woodley (#6) and Robbie Lawler (#14). Anthony Pettis moved up two positions to #12, and Demian Maia dropped to #7.

Middleweight: Brad Tavares drops one spot to #14.

Light Heavyweight: After last week’s glitches, it has now been clarified that after Glover Teixera moved up to #1, Thiago Santos drops to #2, with Dominick Reyes at #3.

Heavyweight: No Changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC on ESPN+41?