UFC Rankings Report: Major Changes At Welterweight

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ESPN+ 36 Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: Tony Ferguson moves up two positions to #12, dropping Robert Whittaker (#13) and Deiveson Figueiredo (#14) down one position.

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern moves to #14 after her victory over Randa Markos at UFC on ESPN+ 36, dropping Virna Jandiroba one position to #15.

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: David Dvorak makes the biggest jump, up three positions to be tied Raulian Paiva at #11 after defeating Jordan Espinosa at UFC on ESPN+ 36. Also moving up was Brandon Royval, who advanced one spot to #9. Moving down one position are Matt Schnell (#10), Tim Elliott (#13), and Jordan Espinosa (#14). In another update, a new name appeared in the ranking this week, Tyson Nam who closes out the rankings at #15 after his TKO victory over Jerome Rivera.

Bantamweight: Dominick Cruz returns to the top 10 at #10, and Rob Font drops one spot to #11.

Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell emerges at #15, and Edson Barboza moves up one position to #14.

Lightweight: Dan Hooker moves up to #4 knocking Conor McGregor back one spot to #5. Drew Dober (#14) and Donald Cerrone (#15) exchanged spots in the rankings.

Welterweight: Former interim champion Colby Covington returns to #1 after his TKO finish over Tyron Woodley at UFC on ESPN+ 36, dropping Gilbert Burns to #2. Tyron Woodley drops two spots to #7, causing two men he defeated: Stephen Thompson (#5) and Demian Maia (#6) to move ahead of him. Neil Magny moved up one position to #10.

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: Following his action-packed victory over Ryan Spann, Johnny Walker moves up one position to #10 causing Misha Cirkunov to drop to #11.

Heavyweight: No Changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC on ESPN+ 36?