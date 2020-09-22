Wednesday, September 23, 2020

UFC Rankings Report: Major Changes At Welterweight

By Clyde Aidoo

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ESPN+ 36 Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: Tony Ferguson moves up two positions to #12, dropping Robert Whittaker (#13) and Deiveson Figueiredo (#14) down one position.  

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern moves to #14 after her victory over Randa Markos at UFC on ESPN+ 36, dropping Virna Jandiroba one position to #15.

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: David Dvorak makes the biggest jump, up three positions to be tied Raulian Paiva at #11 after defeating Jordan Espinosa at UFC on ESPN+ 36.  Also moving up was Brandon Royval, who advanced one spot to #9. Moving down one position are Matt Schnell (#10), Tim Elliott (#13), and Jordan Espinosa (#14). In another update, a new name appeared in the ranking this week, Tyson Nam who closes out the rankings at #15 after his TKO victory over Jerome Rivera.

Bantamweight: Dominick Cruz returns to the top 10 at #10, and Rob Font drops one spot to #11.  

Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell emerges at #15, and Edson Barboza moves up one position to #14.     

Lightweight: Dan Hooker moves up to #4 knocking Conor McGregor back one spot to #5. Drew Dober (#14) and Donald Cerrone (#15) exchanged spots in the rankings.

Welterweight: Former interim champion Colby Covington returns to #1 after his TKO finish over Tyron Woodley at UFC on ESPN+ 36, dropping Gilbert Burns to #2. Tyron Woodley drops two spots to #7, causing two men he defeated: Stephen Thompson (#5) and Demian Maia (#6) to move ahead of him. Neil Magny moved up one position to #10.

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: Following his action-packed victory over Ryan Spann, Johnny Walker moves up one position to #10 causing Misha Cirkunov to drop to #11.   

Heavyweight: No Changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.  

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC on ESPN+ 36?

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

UFC

Mike Perry Sends A Message To Khamzat Chimaev

Mike Perry sent a message to Khamzat Chimaev after the Swede's UFC Vegas 11 win. On Saturday, Chimaev was...
Read more
UFC

Ali Abdelaziz Promises Khamzat Chimaev Would Put Conor McGregor In A Wheelchair If They Fought

Manager, Ali Abdelaziz is confident Khamzat Chimaev would beat Conor McGregor badly if they fought. Chimaev is coming off...
Read more
UFC

UFC Rankings Report: Major Changes At Welterweight

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ESPN+ 36 Check out all the changes below! Men’s Pound...
Read more
UFC

Michael Chandler Says He Will Outwrestle Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I’m The Better Wrestler’

Michael Chandler believes he is a better wrestler than Khabib Nurmagomedov. Chandler recently signed with the UFC and will...
Read more
UFC

Tyron Woodley Releases Statement On Loss, Broken Rib

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley suffered his 3rd straight loss this weekend at UFC Las Vegas 11. He clutched his rib...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

UFC Rankings Report: Major Changes At Welterweight

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ESPN+ 36 Check out all the changes below! Men’s Pound...
Read more
UFC

WATCH: Anthony Johnson Shares Training Footage Ahead Of UFC Comeback

Anthony Johnson is ready to return to the Octagon and shared some training footage ahead of his UFC comeback.
Read more
UFC

Stephen Thompson Issues Nice Guy Call Out Of Leon Edwards

Stephen Thompson has called out Leon Edwards. Thompson, who is considered one of the nicest fighters in MMA, has...
Read more
UFC

Duda Santana Suspended 2 Years, Released By UFC

Duda Santana has been released by the UFC. "Cowboyzinha" was recently suspended by USADA for 2-years after testing positive in an out-of-competition...
Read more
UFC

Johnny Walker Interested In Anthony Smith Fight

Johnny Walker has his eyes set on Anthony Smith. The fan-favorite returned to the win column at UFC Vegas...
Read more
UFC

Ali Abdelaziz Promises Khamzat Chimaev Would Put Conor McGregor In A Wheelchair If They Fought

Manager, Ali Abdelaziz is confident Khamzat Chimaev would beat Conor McGregor badly if they fought. Chimaev is coming off...
Read more
UFC

Colby Covington Claims LeBron James Couldn’t ‘Last 10 Seconds With Me’

Colby Covington is continuing his trash talk of NBA superstar, LeBron James. After Covington's fifth-round TKO win over Tyron...
Read more
UFC

Stevie Ray Announces His Retirement From MMA

UFC veteran Stevie Ray has announced his retirement from MMA. He took to Facebook live recently to post a video stating that...
Read more
UFC

Mike Perry Sends A Message To Khamzat Chimaev

Mike Perry sent a message to Khamzat Chimaev after the Swede's UFC Vegas 11 win. On Saturday, Chimaev was...
Read more
UFC

Johnny Walker Not Happy With His Performance At UFC Vegas 11

Johnny Walker was not happy with his UFC Vegas 11 win over Ryan Spann. Early on in the fight,...
Read more
UFC

Michael Chandler Says He Will Outwrestle Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I’m The Better Wrestler’

Michael Chandler believes he is a better wrestler than Khabib Nurmagomedov. Chandler recently signed with the UFC and will...
Read more
UFC

Donald Cerrone Says Niko Price Fight Was The ‘Worst Performance I’ve Ever Had’

Donald Cerrone believes he had the worst performance of his career against Niko Price at UFC Vegas 11. In...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube