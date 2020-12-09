Wednesday, December 9, 2020
UFC Rankings Report: Marvin Vettori Bursts Into The MW Top 5

By Clyde Aidoo
Marvin Vettori
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori (UFC Vegas 16). Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier are now tied for #7 after Holloway moved up one position. Deiveson Figueiredo also moved up one spot to #10, causing Justin Gaetje to drop to #11.

Women’s Pound for Pound: Yan Xiaonan moves up to #12, causing Cynthia Calvillo to fall one spot to #13. 

Strawweight: Tecia Torres drops one position to #10. 

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: Arnold Allen falls to #9 and is no longer tied with Jeremy Stephens (#8).

Lightweight: No Changes

Welterweight: No Changes

Middleweight: After his main event victory over Jack Hermansson, Marvin Vettori skyrockets to #5, with Jack Hermansson dropping two spots down to #6. Darren Till now occupies the #4 position that was held by Hermansson last week. Also, Kevin Holland debuts in the rankings at #15. Lastly, Ian Heinisch (#14) and Brad Tavares (#13) both move up one position this week.

Light Heavyweight: Jamahal Hill debuts in the rankings at #15 after his victory over Ovince Saint Preux at UFC Vegas 16.

Heavyweight: No Changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.  

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC Vegas 16?

