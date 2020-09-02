UFC Rankings Report: Rakic Enters LHW Top 5

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ESPN+ 33 Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern re-enters the rankings at #15, and Virna Jandiroba is now ranked #14.

Women’s Flyweight: Alexa Grasso enters the flyweight rankings at #14 following her successful debut in the division at UFC on ESPN +33, defeating Ji Yeon Kim via unanimous decision. Alexis Davis fell one spot to #12.

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: Edson Barboza appears in the rankings at #15.

Lightweight: No Changes

Welterweight: Former champion Robbie Lawler clings to his status as a ranked fighter, now placed at #15 following his fourth consecutive loss. After defeating Lawler, Neil Magny moves up three spots to #11, thus dropping Geoff Neal (#12) and Nate Diaz (#13) down one position. Anthony Pettis moves up one position to #14.

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: Following his main event victory over Anthony Smith at UFC on ESPN +33, Aleksandar Rakic is now ranked #5 in the division. Meanwhile, Smith drops three spots to #8. Also, Mauricio Rua is now tied with Magomed Ankalaev for #13.

Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane moves up one position to #13 and Sergei Pavlovich drops a spot to #14.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC on ESPN+ 33?