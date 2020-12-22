UFC Rankings Report: Rob Font Makes Huge Jump In BW Rankings

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ESPN: Thompson vs. Neal (UFC Vegas 17)! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: Taila Santos snatches Gillian Robertson’s previous spot (#13) in the rankings after beating her at UFC Vegas 17, and now Robertson is unranked.

Women’s Bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad (#13) and Sijara Eubanks (#14) swap spots after Kianzad’s unanimous-decision victory over Eubanks Saturday night.

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: After defeating Marlon Moraes at UFC Vegas 17, Rob Font makes a massive leap up the rankings and now enters the division’s top 5 at #5. This has caused Marlon Moraes to fall four spots down to #7. The new-look top 5 is now Aljamain Sterling (#1), Cory Sandhagen (#2), Cody Garbrandt (#3 – new), Frankie Edgar (#4 – new), and Rob Font (#5 – new). Jose Aldo moves up one spot to #6 after defeating Chito Vera. Moving down are Pedro Munhoz (#8), Jimmie Rivera (#9), Raphael Assuncao (#10), and Dominick Cruz (#11).

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: Conor McGregor (#4) and Tony Ferguson (#5) swap positions.

Welterweight: No Changes

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: Ryan Spann drops one position to #13 and is no longer tied with Jim Crute (#12).

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura stops Greg Hardy from potentially becoming a ranked UFC fighter by again becoming one himself after stopping Hardy on Saturday. Tybura is now ranked #15 in the rankings. Aleksei Oleinik (#10) and Blagoy Ivanov (#13) moved up one spot this week, while Junior dos Santos (#11) and Sergei Pavlovich (#14) drop one spot.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC on ESPN: Thompson vs. Neal? Did the panel get it right?