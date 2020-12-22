UFC Rankings Report: Rob Font Makes Huge Jump In BW Rankings

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ESPN: Thompson vs. Neal (UFC Vegas 17)! Check out all the changes below!
Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes
Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes
Strawweight: No Changes
Women’s Flyweight: Taila Santos snatches Gillian Robertson’s previous spot (#13) in the rankings after beating her at UFC Vegas 17, and now Robertson is unranked.
Women’s Bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad (#13) and Sijara Eubanks (#14) swap spots after Kianzad’s unanimous-decision victory over Eubanks Saturday night.
Women’s Featherweight: N/A
Flyweight: No Changes
Bantamweight: After defeating Marlon Moraes at UFC Vegas 17, Rob Font makes a massive leap up the rankings and now enters the division’s top 5 at #5. This has caused Marlon Moraes to fall four spots down to #7. The new-look top 5 is now Aljamain Sterling (#1), Cory Sandhagen (#2), Cody Garbrandt (#3 – new), Frankie Edgar (#4 – new), and Rob Font (#5 – new). Jose Aldo moves up one spot to #6 after defeating Chito Vera. Moving down are Pedro Munhoz (#8), Jimmie Rivera (#9), Raphael Assuncao (#10), and Dominick Cruz (#11).
Featherweight: No Changes
Lightweight: Conor McGregor (#4) and Tony Ferguson (#5) swap positions.
Welterweight: No Changes
Middleweight: No Changes
Light Heavyweight: Ryan Spann drops one position to #13 and is no longer tied with Jim Crute (#12).
Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura stops Greg Hardy from potentially becoming a ranked UFC fighter by again becoming one himself after stopping Hardy on Saturday. Tybura is now ranked #15 in the rankings. Aleksei Oleinik (#10) and Blagoy Ivanov (#13) moved up one spot this week, while Junior dos Santos (#11) and Sergei Pavlovich (#14) drop one spot.
You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.
What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC on ESPN: Thompson vs. Neal? Did the panel get it right?