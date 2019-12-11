UFC Rankings Report: Rozenstruik & Ladd Enter Title Contention

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Washington! Check out all the changes below!

Pound for Pound: No changes

Strawweight: No changes

Women’s Flyweight: With the most recent title challenger Liz Carmouche out of the picture, everyone moved up one spot, including Ji Yeon Kim, who debuts in the rankings at #15.

Women’s Bantamweight: No changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No changes

Bantamweight: After the majority draw with Cody Stamann, Song Yadong moves up two spots to #12 while Stamann (#10) is surpassed by Rob Font, who now occupies the #9 position.

Featherweight: No changes

Lightweight: No changes

Welterweight: Neil Magny re-emerges in the welterweight rankings at #15 while Geoff Neal (#14) and Gilbert Burns (#12) both move upward as well.

Middleweight: No changes

Light Heavyweight: No changes

Heavyweight: In about as much of an ascension as you could expect one man to make in one card’s time, Jairzinho Rozenstruik catapults nine positions up to #5 to draw even with Derrick Lewis in the heavyweight rankings after defeating Alistair Overeem by TKO. Overeem himself falls two spots to #8, and Rozenstruik’s rise causes everyone who was beneath Overeem last week to drop a spot. Martin Tybura also reappears in the rankings at #15.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings, including the many changes at heavyweight and women’s flyweight, here.

What are your thoughts on the post-UFC Washington rankings report?