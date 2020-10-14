Wednesday, October 14, 2020

UFC Rankings Report: Sterling #1 Contender, Suarez Removed

By Clyde Aidoo
Aljamain Sterling
The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ESPN+ 37! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker moves up two spots to #12, causing Deiveson Figueiredo (#13) and Tony Ferguson (#14) to drop one spot.

Women’s Pound for Pound: Raquel Pennington debuts in the rankings at #15. With the removal of Tatiana Suarez due to inactivity, six other fighters moved up in the rankings: Aspen Ladd (#9), Katlyn Chookagian (#10), Cynthia Calvillo (#11), Claudia Gadelha (#12), Nina Ansaroff (#13), and Julianna Pena (#15). 

Strawweight: Tatiana Suarez’s removal from the rankings has allowed Felice Herring to enter the list at #15 and most of the ranked fighters to move up, except for Nina Ansaroff who dropped to #6. The new top 5 rankings now include Rose Namajunas (#1), Jessica Andrade (#2), Joanna Jedrejczyk (#3), Carla Esparza (#4), and Claudia Gadelha (#5). 

Women’s Flyweight: Jennifer Maia is now ranked #2, dropping Cynthia Calvillo down to #3. 

Women’s Bantamweight: Lina Lansberg moves up one spot to #11, with Macy Chiasson falling a spot to #12. 

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno is now the #1 contender in the division, with Joseph Benavidez now at #2. In other changes, Raulian Paiva is now #11, with David Dvorak at #12. 

Bantamweight: Following Marlon Moraes’ loss to Cory Sandhagen at UFC on ESPN+37, Moraes drops from #1 to 3. The #1 position is now occupied by “The Funkmaster” Aljamain Sterling, with Cory Sandhagen at #2. Cody Garbrandt is now ranked #4. 

Featherweight: Jeremy Stephens and Arnold Allen alternate positions, with Stephens at #8 and Allen at #9. Allen will have an opportunity to rectify this when the two meet in November. Additionally, Shane Burgos and Sodiq Yusuff are now tied at #11. 

Lightweight: No Changes

Welterweight: Tyron Woodley moves up to #6, with Demian Maia now at #7.

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith moves up a spot to #6, dropping Volkan Oezdemir down to #7. 

Heavyweight: After defeating Ben Rothwell at UFC on ESPN+ 37, Marcin Tybura returns to the rankings at #15. In other changes, Cyril Gane fell to #13 and Augosto Sakai is now tied for #9 with Shamil Abdrakimov.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.  

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC on ESPN+ 37?

