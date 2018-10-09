UFC Rankings Report: The Eagle Soars Up P4P Rankings

The new UFC Rankings have been released in the aftermath of what will likely go down as the biggest UFC pay per view to date, UFC 229. Below, you will find the changes in each division:

Women’s Strawweight: Following her unanimous decision victory over Felice Herrig, Michelle Waterson has moved up one spot to #7, replacing Carla Esparza who now sits at #8.

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bamtamweight: Although the victim of a lopsided UFC 229 loss against Aspen Ladd, Tonya Evinger still debuted in the bantamweight rankings at #15 likely due to the fact that Evinger is a former Invicta bantamweight champion who has won eight of her last nine bantamweights bouts. Yana Kunitskaya, who was Evinger’s most recent victory, also debuted at the rankings, sitting at #10. Aspen Ladd moved up two spots up to #7, tied with Marion Reneau. Sara McMann (#9), Bethe Correia (#11), Irene Aldana (#12), and Lina Lansberg (#14) each dropped in the rankings.

Flyweight: After his unanimous decision victory over Sergio Pettis, Jussier Formiga shot up three spots up to #2, now one spot below former flyweight kingpin Demetrious Johnson. This has nudged Sergio Pettis (#3), Joseph Benavidez (#4), and Ray Borg (#5) each down one spot.

Bantamweight: No changes.

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: Only one change in the lightweight rankings, but it was a big one. Tony Ferguson is now the #1 contender following his war with Anthony Pettis, and Conor McGregor now sits at #2 following his fourth-round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Welterweight: No Changes

Middleweight: No changes

Light Heavyweight: Dominick Reyes’s unanimous decision victory over Ovince Saint Preux has caused a major shift in the division, with Reyes shooting six spots up to #6. Glover Teixeira remained at #8, but Corey Anderson (#7) Ovince Saint Preux (#9), Anthony Smith (#10), Misha Cirkunov (11), and Mauricio Rua (#12) each dropped in the rankings. Nikita Krylov also replaced Patrick Cummins at #13, with Cummins now sitting at #14.

Heavyweight: No Changes

Pound for Pound: With his victory over Conor McGregor, Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov has soared up from #8 all the way up to #2 in the pound-for-pound rankings, dropping Conor McGregor down to #8. T.J. Dillashaw (#3), Max Holloway (#4), Georges St-Pierre (#5), Tyron Woodley (#6), and Demetrious Johnson (#7) remained in the positions they held coming into the UFC 229 event. Henry Cejudo, however moved up two spots to #9, tied with Stipe Miocic, with Cris Cyborg now outside of the top 10 at #11.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings?