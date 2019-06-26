UFC Rankings Report: The Korean Zombie Rises

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Greenville! Check out all the changes below!
Pound for Pound: Stipe Miocic has moved up two spots to #9, with Conor McGregor (#10) and Robert Whittaker (#11) both dropping one spot.
Strawweight: With a title fight against Jessica Andrade on the horizon, Weili Zhang moved up to #5, dropping Claudia Gadela to #6. Also, Felice Herrig moved up a spot to #11, dropping Alexa Grasso to #12.
Women’s Flyweight: Andrea Lee moves up to #7 after her victory over Montana De La Rosa at UFC Greenville, which dropped Alexis Davis (#8), Jennifer Maia (#9), and Lauren Murphy (#10) down in the rankings.
Women’s Bantamweight: Although Holly Holm, Ketlen Viera, and Germiane de Randamie have not fought recently, Holly Holm is now ranked #1 taking a spot Germaine De Randamie held for months. Viera has moved ahead of De Randamie as well and is now ranked #2. Sara McMann is now ranked #9, and Irene Aldana is at #10.
Flyweight: No changes
Bantamweight: No changes
Featherweight: The Korean Zombie has caused some major shakeups at featherweight. Chan Sung Jung’s victory over Renato Moicano in the UFC Greenville headliner catapulted him to #6 in the rankings, with Zabit Magomedsharipov now ranked at #5 due to Renato Moicano’s massive fall to #9. Yair Rodriguez also rose four spots up to #7, and Jeremy Stephens (#8), Josh Emmett (#10), Calvin Kattar (#11), Mirsad Bektic (#12), and Shane Burgos (#14) each dropping.
Lightweight: No changes
Welterweight: No changes
Middleweight: No changes
Light Heavyweight: No changes
Heavyweight: No changes
You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.
What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC Greenville?