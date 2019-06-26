UFC Rankings Report: The Korean Zombie Rises

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Greenville! Check out all the changes below!

Pound for Pound: Stipe Miocic has moved up two spots to #9, with Conor McGregor (#10) and Robert Whittaker (#11) both dropping one spot.

Strawweight: With a title fight against Jessica Andrade on the horizon, Weili Zhang moved up to #5, dropping Claudia Gadela to #6. Also, Felice Herrig moved up a spot to #11, dropping Alexa Grasso to #12.

Women’s Flyweight: Andrea Lee moves up to #7 after her victory over Montana De La Rosa at UFC Greenville, which dropped Alexis Davis (#8), Jennifer Maia (#9), and Lauren Murphy (#10) down in the rankings.

Women’s Bantamweight: Although Holly Holm, Ketlen Viera, and Germiane de Randamie have not fought recently, Holly Holm is now ranked #1 taking a spot Germaine De Randamie held for months. Viera has moved ahead of De Randamie as well and is now ranked #2. Sara McMann is now ranked #9, and Irene Aldana is at #10.

Flyweight: No changes

Bantamweight: No changes

Featherweight: The Korean Zombie has caused some major shakeups at featherweight. Chan Sung Jung’s victory over Renato Moicano in the UFC Greenville headliner catapulted him to #6 in the rankings, with Zabit Magomedsharipov now ranked at #5 due to Renato Moicano’s massive fall to #9. Yair Rodriguez also rose four spots up to #7, and Jeremy Stephens (#8), Josh Emmett (#10), Calvin Kattar (#11), Mirsad Bektic (#12), and Shane Burgos (#14) each dropping.

Lightweight: No changes

Welterweight: No changes

Middleweight: No changes

Light Heavyweight: No changes

Heavyweight: No changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC Greenville?