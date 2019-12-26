UFC Rankings Report: The Zombie Rises & Gaethje Passes Mcgregor

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Busan! Check out all the changes below!

Pound for Pound: Conor McGregor drops one spot to #13, and the previously unranked Tyron Woodley now sits at #15.

Strawweight: No changes

Women’s Flyweight: No changes

Women’s Bantamweight: Irene Aldana drops from the top five as swiftly as she entered it, dropping to #6 in the rankings.

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Despite relinquishing the flyweight title, as of this writing, Henry Cejudo is still listed as the world champion, with Joseph Benavidez (#1) and Jussier Formiga (#2) as the top two contenders, right above Deiveson Figueiredo (#3). There were some changes at the bottom of the rankings, though, with Mark de la Rosa (#13) and Raulian Paiva (#14) each moving up one position and Ryan Benoit (#15) dropping two.

Bantamweight: Jose Aldomoves up to #8 and Cody Garbrandt falls one spot to #9. Marlon Vera (#14) and Casey Kenney (#15) also swap places.

Featherweight: After Chan Sung Jung’s big win over Frankie Edgar at UFC Busan, Jung is now ranked #4, moving up two spots, with Edgar falling to #6. Jeremy Stephens is now at #8 and Jose Aldo at #9. Max Holloway (#1), Brian Ortega (#2) and Zabit Magomedsharipov (#3) remain at the top of the rankings.

Lightweight: Justin Gaethje is now officially ranked higher than Conor McGregor, with Gaethje at #3 and McGregor now at #4.

Welterweight: After the removal of Santiago Ponzinibbio from the rankings due to inactivity, #7-15 has been shaken up and Li Jingliang enters the rankings at #15. Neil Magny is now at #14, up one position, and #7-12 are now occupied by Stephen Thompson (#7), Nate Diaz (#8), Anthony Pettis (#9), Robbie Lawler (#10), Geoff Neal (#11), and Vicente Luque (#12)

Middleweight: No changes

Light Heavyweight: No changes

Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane appears in the rankings at #15 after defeating Tanner Boser at UFC Busan.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on this week's UFC rankings following UFC Busan?