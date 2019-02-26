UFC Rankings Report: Thiago Santos Cracks Top Five

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ESPN+ 3! Check out all the changes below!

Pound for Pound: Georges St. Pierre remains on the pound-for-pound rankings list following his retirement, but fell three spots to #11, as Stipe Miocic (#10), Conor McGregor (#9), and T.J. Dillashaw each moved up one spot.

Women’s Strawweight: The previously unranked Weili Zhang now sits at #15 ahead of her UFC 235 battle against Tecia Torres.

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: Mayra Bueno Silva is now ranked at #15 and Talita Bernardo (#14), Bethe Correia moved up to #11, with Tonya Evinger dropping one spot to #12.

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: Following his victory over John Dodson, Petr Yan shot up six spots up to #8 and causing Dodson to drop two spots to #11. Pedro Munhoz (#9), Cody Stamann (#12), Alejandro Perez (#13), and Thomas Almeida (#14) each fell down one spot as well.

Featherweight: No changes.

Lightweight: No changes

Welterweight: No changes.

Middleweight: No changes

Light Heavyweight: Thiago Santos now finds himself in the top five following his third-round KO of Jan Blachowicz, with “Marreta” now ranked at #4. Blachowicz is now tied for #5 with Volkan Oezdemir, and Corey Anderson is now ranked #7.

Heavyweight: No changes.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings?