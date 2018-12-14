UFC Rankings Report: Three New #1 Contenders

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 231! Check out all the changes below!

Pound for Pound: Following his stellar performance in the main event of UFC 231, Max Holloway has moved up to #4 in the pound-for-pound rankings, causing T.J. Dillashaw to drop to #5. Daniel Cormier (#1), Khabib Nurmagomedov (#2), and Jon Jones (#3) are now the only three fighters above Holloway in the rankings.

Women’s Strawweight: Despite Joanna Jedrzejczyk owning a victory over Jessica Andrade, Andrade has been officially installed as the new #1 contender of the division, with Jedrzejczyk now at #2. Nina Ansaroff made a massive leap up eight spots to be tied for #3 with Tatiana Suarez, who moved up one spot for the tie. Following her loss to Ansaroff, former title contender Claudia Gadelha dropped two spots to #5. Additionally, Karolina Kowalkiewicz (#6), Tecia Torres (#7), Michelle Waterson (#8), Carla Esparza (#9), Felice Herrig (#10), and Cortney Casey (#11) each moved down one spot in the rankings.

Women’s Flyweight: Not only did Jessica Eye skyrocket up eight spots in the rankings, but she became the #1 contender in the process. Despite making the decision to go up to 135, Sijara Eubanks moved up to #2. Conspicuously absent from the rankings is former flyweight champion Nicco Montano, who was previous placed at #2. Alexis Davis (#4) and Liz Carmouche (#5) each moved up one spot, with former strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk making her strawweight debut in the rankings at #6 following her debut loss to Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC 231 title bout. Lauren Murphy (#7) is the sole person in the top 15 to move down (exclusing Montano). Also moving up one spot is Jessica-Rose Clark (#9), Ashlee Evans-Smith (#10), and Mara Romero Borella (#11). The final change this week is Andrea Lee, who moved up two spots to #13.

Women’s Bantamweight: Germaine de Randamie is now the only #1 contender, with Holly Holm no longer tied for the spot and now sitting at #2. So while technically not a “new” #1 contender, de Randamie is the new “only” #1 contender. With Julianna Pena now absent from the rankings due to inactivity, the entire top 15 has been shaken up, with the only person who stayed in the same place being Ketlen Vieira (#3): #4-15 now looks as follows: #4: Raquel Pennington, #5: Cat Zingano, #6: Marion Reneau, #7: Aspen Ladd, #8: Sara McMann, #9: Yana Kunitskaya, #10: Irene Aldana, #11: Bethe Correia, #12: Tonya Evinger, #13: Lucie Pudilova, #14: Lina Lansberg, #15: Talita Bernardo.

Flyweight: Eric Shelton made his flyweight rankings debut at #15, and other changes at the bottom of the rankings include Alex Perez (#10), Tim Elliott (#11), Magomed Bibulatov (#12), Said Nurmagomedov (#13), and Ryan Benoit (#14), who each moved up one spot as well.

Bantamweight: Rob Font moved up one spot to #10, breaking his tie with Cody Stamann.

Featherweight: No changes.

Lightweight: Michael Chiesa moved up to #9, breaking his tie with Nate Diaz, who is now at #10.

Welterweight: Gunnar Nelson moves up two spots to #12, pushing Donald Cerrone down to #13. After losing to Nelson at UFC 231, Alex Oliveira clings on to a spot in the rankings at #15, with Elizeu Dos Santos moving up to #14.

Middleweight: No changes.

Light Heavyweight: Thiago Santos makes his debut in the rankings at #7, pushing everyone beneath him down a spot: Dominick Reyes (#8), Jimi Manuwa (#9), who lost to Santos at UFC 231, Corey Anderson (#10), Ovince Saint Preux (#11), Glover Teixeira (#12), Mauricio Rua (#13), Misha Cirkunov (#14), and Nikita Krylov (#15)

Heavyweight: Changes at the bottom of the rankings, with Blagoy Ivanov debuting at #15, and Shamil Abdurakhimov (#12), Andrei Arlovski (#13), and Stefan Struve (#14) each moving up one spot.

What are your thoughts on this week’s rankings?