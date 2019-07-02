UFC Rankings Report: Two New #1 Contenders

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Minneapolis! Check out all the changes below!

Pound for Pound: Stipe Miocic moves down two spots to #11, and Robert Whittaker (#10) and Conor McGregor (#9) move up one spot.

Strawweight: Weili Zhang returns down to #6 and Claudia Gadelha returns to #5. Alexa Grasso moves up one spot to #11 and Felice Herrig moves down to #12.

Women’s Flyweight: Joanne Calderwood moves up to #5 to become tied with Roxanne Modaferi.

Women’s Bantamweight: Germaine de Randamie returns to #1 in the rankings, with Holly Holm (#2) and Ketlen Vieira (#3) dropping down one spot. Additionally, Irene Aldana moves up to #9 and Sara McMann drops to #10.

Flyweight: After Joseph Benavidez defeated Jussier Formiga at UFC Minneapolis, Benavidez is now the #1 contender, and Formiga is now placed at #2.

Bantamweight: No changes

Featherweight: Moving up were Jeremy Stephens (#7) and Josh Emmett (#8); moving down were Yair Rodriguez (#8) and Renato Moicano. (#10).

Lightweight: No changes

Welterweight: No changes

Middleweight: Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero remain #1 and #2 respectively and Antonio Carlos Junior remains at #13. Aside from these placements, the entire division shifted upwards. Anderson Silva re-entered at #15 and #12-3 moved up in the rankings. You can view the new order of the division in full here.

Light Heavyweight: Dominick Reyes now sits at #4 in the rankings with Alexander Gustafsson at #5.

Heavyweight: Alistair Overeem dropped down one spot to #7.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC Minneapolis?