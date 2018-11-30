UFC Rankings Report: Usman Enters Top Five

The updated UFC rankings following have been released. Check out the changes in each division below!

Women’s Strawweight: Following her successful return to competition on the heels of her nine-month USADA suspension with a first-round submission of Poliana Botelho, Cynthia Calvillo is now ranked #13, dropping Randa Markos to #14.

Women’s Flyweight: No changes

Women’s Bamtamweight: No changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Three new names have appeared in the turmoiled flyweight division rankings, with Said Nurmagomedov (#15), Ryan Benoit (#14), and Magomed Bibulatov (#13) finding a home in the rankings. Alex Perez (#12), Tim Elliott (11), and Ben Nguyen (#10) have moved up as well. Lastly, Dustin Ortiz (#7) broke the gridlock at #7 with Wilson Reis, who now sits at #8.

Bantamweight: Bryan Caraway has moved up to #14 ahead of his TUF 28 Finale bout against Pedro Munhoz, with Douglas Silva de Andrade now at #15.

Featherweight: Lots of movement at the bottom of the top 15, with Ricardo Lamas moving up to spots to #11, Zabit Magomedsharipov moving up to #14, and Yair Rodirguez (#12), Chan Sung Jung (#13), and Darren Elkins (#15) each moving down one spot.

Lightweight: No Changes

Welterweight: Ahead of his main event in the TUF 28 Finale, Kamaru Usman moved up to #5, causing former champion Robbie Lawler to move down to #6. Santiago Ponzinibbio moved up three spots to #7, and Leon Edwards arrived in the top 10 at #10. On the downward end, Demian Maia (#7), and Neil Magny (#11) each moved down.

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: No Changes

Pound for Pound: No Changes

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings?