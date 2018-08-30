UFC Rankings Report: UFC Fight Night 135 Aftermath

The new UFC Rankings have been released in the aftermath of UFC Lincoln. Below, you will find the changes in each division:

Women’s Strawweight: Following her controversial split-decision victory over Angela Hill, Cortney Casey moved up one spot to #10, which dropped Nina Ansaroff to #11. Angela Hill remains at #14, and MacKenzie Dern has reappeared in the rankings at #15.

Women’s Flyweight: After being unranked, Joanne Calderwood is now #11 after her victory over Kalindra Faria on Saturday. Jennifer Maia debuted at #15, Paige VanZant moved up one spot to #14, and Mara Romero Borella, Ashlee Evans-Smith, and Jessica-Rose Clark each moved up one spot to now sit at #12, #10, and #9 respectively. On the downswing is Andrea Lee who dropped down a spot to #13, and Liz Carmouche, who also dropped down one spot to #6 after being tied for the #5 spot with Alexis Davis.

Women’s Bamtamweight: No changes

Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo shook things up from the center of the rankings on down when he catapulted eight spots up to #6 following his TKO of John Moraga at UFC Lincoln. This caused John Moraga (#7), Wilson Reis (#8), Alexandre Pantoja (#9), Dustin Ortiz (#10), Brandon Moreno (#11), and Ben Ngueyn (#12), to each drop one spot. Meanwhile, Mattheus Nicolau fell two spots to #14.

Bantamweight: No changes.

Featherweight: No changes

Lightweight: Islam Makachev finally made his debut in the rankings, now listed at #15. After getting knocked out in the main event, James Vick dropped two spots to #12, while Nate Diaz and Michael Chiesa both moved up one spot to #10 and #11 respectively. Justin Gaethje remains at #7.

Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos is now ranked #15 after being unranked.

Middleweight: No changes

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: No Changes

Pound for Pound: No Changes.

What are your thoughts on this week’s rankings?