UFC Rankings Report: What are the Post-UFC 245 Shakeups?

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 245! Check out all the changes below!

Pound for Pound: Dustin Poirier drops three spots to #15; and after losing the featherweight championship to Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway drops five spots to #12. Volkanovski now enters the rankings at #9, dropping Tony Ferguson to #10. Israel Adesanya moves up to #7, and Kamaru Usman moves up two spots to #8 after defeating Colby Covington in the UFC 245 main event. #1-6 remains unchanged with Jones, Khabib, Cejudo, Miocic, Nunes, and Cormier filling those slots respectively.

Strawweight: No changes

Women’s Flyweight: No changes

Women’s Bantamweight: Irene Aldana’s first-round KO of Ketlen Vieira shook up the bantamweight rankings in a big way. Vieira was ranked at #2 headed into UFC 245, but the loss sent her plummeting five spots down to #7, with Aldana entering the top 5 at #5 to become deadlocked with Raquel Pennington. Julianna Pena moves up a spot to #4, and Aspen Ladd moves up one spot to #2. Besides Vieira, Yana Kunitskaya (#8), Marion Reneau (#9), and Sara McMann (#10) each drop in the rankings as well.

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno remains at #5 after defeating Kai Kara France at UFC 245, but France drops two positions to #8. Rogerio Bontorin (#6) and Tim Elliott (#7) fall one spot.

Bantamweight: Jose Aldo’s appearance at #9 shakes up the bottom of the bantamweight rankings in a big way. Petr Yan moves up one position to #3 after knocking out Urijah Faber at UFC 245, dropping Cory Sandhagen to #4.

Featherweight: With a new champion at the helm in Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway is now the #1 contender. And now that Jose Aldo is competing at bantamweight, he drops five positions to #8, with Zabit Magomedsharipov (#3), Frankie Edgar (#4), Yair Rodriguez (#5), Chan Sung Jung (#6), and Renato Moicano (#7) each moving up one spot. Brian Ortega remains at #2. And at the bottom, Ryan Hall moves up one spot to #14, with Arnold Allen falling to #15.

Lightweight: Justin Gaethje is now tied with Conor McGregor at #3.

Welterweight: After his KO victory over Mike Perry at UFC 245, Geoff Neal moves up two positions to #12, causing Gilbert Burns (#13) and Vicente Luque (#14) to each drop one spot.

Middleweight: Ian Heinisch (#12) manages to remain one spot above Omari Akhmedov (#13) despite Akhmedov defeating him at UFC 245. Antonio Carlos Junio now sits at #14, and Uriah Hall (#10) and Brad Tavares (#11) each move up a position after Heinisch’s fall.

Light Heavyweight: No changes

Heavyweight: No changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

