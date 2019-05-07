UFC Rankings Report: What Spot Does The Cowboy Draw?

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Ottawa. Check out all the changes below!

Pound for Pound: No changes

Strawweight: No changes

Women’s Flyweight: No changes

Women’s Bantamweight: As Macy Chaisson makes her presence felt in Octagon, in the process, her presence is also being felt in the rankings, with Chaisson already breaking into the division’s top 10 following her second-round TKO of Sarah Moraes at UFC Ottawa. This ascent has caused Irene Aldana (#11), Tony Evinger (#12), Bethe Correia (#13), and Lina Lansberg (#14) to each fall down one spot in the rankings.

Flyweight: No changes

Bantamweight: No changes

Featherweight: Shane Burgos’s victory over Cub Swanson has the New Yorker debuting in the UFC rankings at #13, while Cub Swanson makes his exit after being a mainstay in the division’s rankings for years. Swanson will certainly hope this exit will be temporary, but in the meantime, Ricardo Lamas (#10), Yair Rodriguez (#11), and Chan Sung Jung (#12) have each enjoyed moving up one spot.

Lightweight: Cowboy Cerrone has now cracked the top five of the lightweight rankings, coming at #4 to be precise. The Cowboy is now within aim of his long-coveted title shot. The top five at lightweight is currently: Dustin Poirier (#1), Tony Ferguson (#2), Conor McGregor (#3), Donald Cerrone (#4), and Justin Gaethje (#5). It will be interesting to see how the top five plays out for the remainder of 2019. As for Al Iaquinta, following his loss to Cerrone at UFC Ottawa, he is now ranked #6, with Kevin Lee (#7) and Edson Barboza (#8) trailing right behind.

Welterweight: No changes.

Middleweight: After losing to Derek Brunson in the UFC Ottawa co-main event, Elias Theodorou clings on to his spot in the rankings at #15, while Brunson remains at #9. Theodorou’s drop has allowed Uriah Hall (#13) and Anderson Silva (#14) to each move up a spot.

Light Heavyweight: No changes

Heavyweight: Justin Willis falls one spot down to #12, with Tai Tuivasa now sitting alone at #11.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

https://www.ufc.com/rankings

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC Ottawa?