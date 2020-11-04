UFC Rankings Report: Where Do Uriah Hall & Bryce Mitchell Land After Big Wins?

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ESPN+ 39! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: After defeating Andre Fili at UFC on ESPN+ 39, Bryce Mitchell debuts in the rankings at #14, sending Edson Barboza down one position to #15. Additionally, Arnold Allen is now tied with Jeremy Stephens at #8 and Dan Ige (#11) and Shane Burgos (#12) swap spots. Also, with Marvin Vettori moving up one spot, he is now tied with Brad Tavares at #13.

Lightweight: No Changes

Welterweight: No Changes

Middleweight: Following his victory over Anderson Silva in the main event of UFC on ESPN+39, Uriah Hall takes Chris Weidman’s place at #9, with Weidman now at #10.

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai is no longer tied with Shamil Abdurakhimov (#8) after Sakai drops one spot to #9.

