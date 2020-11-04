Wednesday, November 4, 2020

UFC Rankings Report: Where Do Uriah Hall & Bryce Mitchell Land After Big Wins?

By Clyde Aidoo

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ESPN+ 39! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes 

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: After defeating Andre Fili at UFC on ESPN+ 39, Bryce Mitchell debuts in the rankings at #14, sending Edson Barboza down one position to #15. Additionally, Arnold Allen is now tied with Jeremy Stephens at #8 and Dan Ige (#11) and Shane Burgos (#12) swap spots. Also, with Marvin Vettori moving up one spot, he is now tied with Brad Tavares at #13.

Lightweight: No Changes

Welterweight: No Changes

Middleweight: Following his victory over Anderson Silva in the main event of UFC on ESPN+39, Uriah Hall takes Chris Weidman’s place at #9, with Weidman now at #10.

Light Heavyweight: No Changes  

Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai is no longer tied with Shamil Abdurakhimov (#8) after Sakai drops one spot to #9.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.  

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC on ESPN+39?

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

UFC

UFC Rankings Report: Where Do Uriah Hall & Bryce Mitchell Land After Big Wins?

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ESPN+ 39! Check out all the changes below! Men’s Pound...
Read more
UFC

Dana White Won’t Strip Khabib Nurmagomedov Of LW Title Despite Retirement

UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retired in the cage following his defeat of Justin Gaethje recently. Despite this, UFC President Dana White...
Read more
MMA

Tito Ortiz Elected To Council Seat In Huntington Beach, CA

Tito Ortiz is now an elected government official. The 45-year-old UFC Hall-of-Famer received 34, 901 votes to win a seat on the...
Read more
UFC

Khalil Rountree Jr. To Postpone Retirement, Signs New UFC Deal

Khalil Rountree Jr. will not be retiring after all. The fan-favorite light heavyweight announced his next fight would be...
Read more
UFC

Dustin Poirier Responds To Justin Gaethje Over Why The Interim Title Meant So Much

Dustin Poirier has responded to Justin Gaethje over all the talk they had over the interim title. In the...
Read more
UFC

Mike Perry Will Remain On UFC 255, Meets Short Notice Replacement Tim Means

Mike Perry will be fighting on UFC 255 and will be taking on Tim Means. Perry was supposed to...
Read more
UFC

Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Ribas Booked For UFC 257

A pivotal strawweight bout will be going down on Jan. 23 at UFC 257. According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto,...
Read more
UFC

Conor McGregor Interested In Running Things Back With Max Holloway

Conor McGregor is interested in having a highly-anticipated rematch against Max Holloway. McGregor and Holloway first met in 2013...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube