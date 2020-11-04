UFC Rankings Report: Where Do Uriah Hall & Bryce Mitchell Land After Big Wins?

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ESPN+ 39! Check out all the changes below!
Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes
Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes
Strawweight: No Changes
Women’s Flyweight: No Changes
Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes
Women’s Featherweight: N/A
Flyweight: No Changes
Bantamweight: No Changes
Featherweight: After defeating Andre Fili at UFC on ESPN+ 39, Bryce Mitchell debuts in the rankings at #14, sending Edson Barboza down one position to #15. Additionally, Arnold Allen is now tied with Jeremy Stephens at #8 and Dan Ige (#11) and Shane Burgos (#12) swap spots. Also, with Marvin Vettori moving up one spot, he is now tied with Brad Tavares at #13.
Lightweight: No Changes
Welterweight: No Changes
Middleweight: Following his victory over Anderson Silva in the main event of UFC on ESPN+39, Uriah Hall takes Chris Weidman’s place at #9, with Weidman now at #10.
Light Heavyweight: No Changes
Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai is no longer tied with Shamil Abdurakhimov (#8) after Sakai drops one spot to #9.
You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.
