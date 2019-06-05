UFC Rankings Report: Where Does Aleksandar Rakic Land?

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Stockholm! Check out all the changes below!
Pound for Pound: No changes
Strawweight: No changes
Women’s Flyweight: No changes
Women’s Bantamweight: Following Linda Lansberg’s victory over Tonya Evinger at UFC Stockholm, the two fighters swapped places, with Lansbarg now at #12 and Evinger at #13. Sijara Eubanks (#14) and Bethe Correia (#15) also swapped spots.
Flyweight: The flyweight division continues to dwindle, now with a total of 12 fighters ranked. Of note, Tim Elliott has entered the top 5 of division, despite not having competed since 2017. You can view the “full” flyweight rankings here:
Bantamweight: No changes
Featherweight: No changes
Lightweight: No changes
Welterweight: No changes
Middleweight: With Elias Theodorou no longer in the picture, David Branch re-enters the rankings at #15.
Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith’s victory over Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of UFC Stockholm has him now at #3 with Alexander Gustafsson falling to #4. Thiago Santos now moves up to the #2 spot. Meanwhile, Aleksander Rakic debuts in the rankings following his brutal knockout of Jimi Manuwa just outside the top 10 at #11. Meanwhile, the recently retired Manuwa fell three spots down to #14, and Misha Cirkunov closes out the rankings at #15.
Heavyweight: No Changes
You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.
What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC Stockholm?