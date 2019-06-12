UFC Rankings Report: Where Does “Triple C” Land in P4P?

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 238! Check out all the changes below!

Pound for Pound: Much to the chagrin of new bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo (#4), the only change in the pound-for-pound rankings has Valentina Shevchenko moving up one spot to #13, dropping Tyron Woodley to #14.

Strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz drops three spots down to #13 after her loss to Alexa Grasso at UFC 238. Meanwhile, Grasso moves up two spots to #11 and Cynthia Calvillo now rounds out the top 10 at #10.

Women’s Flyweight: No changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No changes

Flyweight: No changes

Bantamweight: Petr Yan makes a massive jump up five spots to #4 in the bantamweight rankings, with Pedro Munhoz (#5), Dominick Cruz (#6), Cody Garbrandt (#7), Jimmie Rivera (#8), and Cory Sandhagen (#9) all dropping one spot. As for Aljamain Sterling, his victory over Pedro Munhoz scored him the #2 spot in the rankings behind only Marlon Moraes, with Raphael Assuncao now #3.

Featherweight: Massive jump for Calvin Kattar following his UFC 238 knockout of Ricardo Lamas, with Kattar leaping up six spots to #9, dropping Misrad Bektic to #10. As for Ricardo Lamas, he fell three spots to #13 following the loss, where he is currently tied with Shane Burgos, and Darren Elkins now sits at #15.

Lightweight: Kevin Lee moves up to #8 with Anthony Pettis now at #9.

Welterweight: No changes

Middleweight: No changes

Light Heavyweight: Nikita Krylov now appears in the rankings at #14.

Heavyweight: Blagoy Ivanov moves up two spots to #11 following his victory over Tai Tuivasa at UFC 238, with Tuivasa now at #12 and Marcin Tybura at #13.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC 238?