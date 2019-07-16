UFC Rankings Report: Where Does Urijah Faber Land?

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Sacramento! Check out all the changes below!

Pound for Pound: Robert Whittaker moves up two spots to #8 and Dustin Poirier drops two to #10.

Strawweight: No changes

Women’s Flyweight: Antonina Shevchenko returns to the rankings at #15 and lots of upward movement occurred in the division. Joanne Calderwood (#4), Roxanne Madafferi (#5), and Jennifer Maia (#6) each rose in the rankings, as did Lauren Murphy (#9), Mara Romero Borella (#10), Maycee Barber (#12), Paige VanZant (#13) and Poliana Botelho (#14).

Women’s Bantamweight: Julianna Pena shakes up the bantamweight rankings with her victorious return at UFC Sacramento over Nicco Montano, re-entering the top 5 at #4. This has caused #5-13 to move down in the rankings. A new face has appeared in the rankings in Viviane Araujo at #15.

Flyweight: The flyweight division is full once again with 15 ranked fighters. Sergio Pettis has returned to the rankings at #6, Brandon Moreno returns at #10, and Mark De La Rosa appears at #15. With the exception of Moreno, #7-#14 in the rankings featured fighters who fell in the rankings. You can view the full flyweight rankings here:

Bantamweight: Urijah Faber makes his return to the rankings, but he still has work to do to land in the conventional title-shot range, as he is now currently ranked #14, causing Thomas Almeida to drop to #15 and bouncing Ricky Simon from the rankings.

Featherweight: Ryan Hall is now the #14-ranked featherweight after his unanimous decision victory over Darren Elkins at UFC Sacramento, and Mirsad Bektic is ranked beneath him at #15 after his TKO loss to Josh Emmett. As for Emmett, he is now ranked #9 in the division above Renato Moicano (#10). Arnold Allen (#12) and Shane Burgos (#13) each moved up one spot in the rankings as well.

Lightweight: No changes

Welterweight: Demian Maia is now the sole occupier of the #11 spot in the rankings, with Leon Edwards now ranked #12 prior to his UFC San Antonio main event against Rafael dos Anjos.

Middleweight: Uriah Hall moves up one spot to #11, and Brad Tavares falls a spot to #12.

Light Heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz and Alexander Gustafsson are now tied at #5.

Heavyweight: No changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.