UFC Rankings Report: Where Is Edgar Ranked After Bantamweight Debut?

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ESPN 15! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: As you might imagine, Frankie Edgar’s main event victory over Pedro Munhoz has earned Edgar the #5 spot in the rankings previously occupied by Munhoz, who now sits at #6. This has caused everyone 7-15 to move down one position. Closing out the new top 10 is Jose Aldo (#7), Jimmie Rivera (#8), Raphael Assuncao (#9), and Rob Font (#10).

Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell debuts in the rankings at #15 and lots of other movement took place in the lower half of the rankings. With the exception of Sodiq Yusuff (#11), everyone ranked 8-15 moved up one position: Jeremy Stephens (#8), Arnold Allen (#9), Dan Ige (#10), Ryan Hall (#12), Shane Burgos (#13), and Jose Aldo (#14).

Lightweight: Al Iaquinta is now ranked #9 and Kevin Lee drops to #10.

Welterweight: No Changes

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: After Jon Jones’s decision to vacate the light heavyweight championship, there is no listed champion for the division. With the exception of Magomed Ankalaev moving up to #13 and Mauricio Rua dropping to #14, no other changes were made to the rankings.

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis and Jairzinho Rozenstruik are no longer tied at 4, as Lewis drops to #5 and the #4 position is now exclusively Rozenstruik’s.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC on ESPN 15?