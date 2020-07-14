UFC Rankings Update (7/14/20): Jorge Masvidal Drops One Spot

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Kamaru Usman & Jorge Masvidal
Kamaru Usman & Jorge Masvidal (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

The latest UFC rankings update has surfaced and Jorge Masvidal has taken a slight dip.

UFC 251 took place on July 11 so that means with another event in the books, the rankings have updated. Going into UFC 251, Masvidal held the number three spot on the official UFC welterweight rankings. Following his unanimous decision loss to champion Kamaru Usman, “Gamebred” has fallen to the fourth position. Climbing ahead of him at 170 pounds is Leon Edwards.

After capturing the UFC bantamweight championship with a fifth-round TKO victory over Jose Aldo, Petr Yan has debuted on the men’s pound-for-pound list. He holds the number 13 spot. Despite his controversial split decision loss to Alex Volkanovski in their rematch, Max Holloway has moved up one spot on the pound-for-pound list.

Following his stellar UFC debut where he knocked out Volkan Oezdemir, Jiri Prochazka is now the number eight-ranked UFC light heavyweight in the world. Amanda Ribas has moved up two spots in the strawweight division after her quick submission win over Paige VanZant at UFC 251.

Peep the full updated UFC rankings below (h/t MMAMania).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

  1. Jon Jones
  2. Khabib Nurmagomedov
  3. Stipe Miocic
  4. Israel Adesanya
  5. Kamaru Usman +1
  6. Daniel Cormier -1
  7. Alexander Volkanovski
  8. Dustin Poirier +1
  9. Max Holloway +1
  10. Conor McGregor -2
  11. Justin Gaethje -1
  12. Tony Ferguson
  13. Petr Yan *NR
  14. Robert Whittaker -1
  15. Francis Ngannou -1

FLYWEIGHT
Champion: VACANT

  1. Deiveson Figueiredo
  2. Joseph Benavidez
  3. Brandon Moreno
  4. Alexandre Pantoja
  5. Alex Perez
  6. Jussier Formiga
  7. Askar Askarov
  8. Kai Kara France
  9. Rogerio Bontorin
  10. Matt Schnell
  11. Brandon Royval
  12. Raulian Paiva +2
  13. Tim Elliott -1
  14. Jordan Espinosa -1
  15. David Dvorak

BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Petr Yan

  1. Marlon Moraes
  2. Aljamain Sterling
  3. Cody Garbrandt +1
  4. Cory Sandhagen +1
  5. Pedro Munhoz +2
  6. Jose Aldo
  7. Raphael Assuncao +1
  8. Jimmie Rivera +1
  9. Cody Stamann +1
  10. Rob Font +1
  11. Dominick Cruz +1
  12. John Dodson +1
  13. Song Yadong +2
  14. Sean O’Malley
  15. Merab Dvalishvili *NR

FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI

  1. Max Holloway
  2. Zabit Magomedsharipov
  3. Brian Ortega
  4. Chan Sung Jung
  5. Yair Rodriguez
  6. Calvin Kattar
  7. (T) Frankie Edgar
  8. (T) Josh Emmett
  9. Jeremy Stephens
  10. Dan Ige
  11. Arnold Allen +1
  12. Shane Burgos +2
  13. Ryan Hall
  14. Sodiq Yosef +1
  15. Jose Aldo -4

LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV

  1. Justin Gaethje
  2. Dustin Poirier
  3. Tony Ferguson
  4. Conor McGregor
  5. Dan Hooker
  6. Charles Oliveira
  7. Paul Felder
  8. Diego Ferreira
  9. Kevin Lee
  10. Al Iaquinta
  11. Islam Makhachev
  12. Gregor Gillespie
  13. Donald Cerrone
  14. Beneil Dariush +1
  15. Drew Dober -1

WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: KAMARU USMAN

  1. Gilbert Burns
  2. Colby Covington
  3. Leon Edwards +1
  4. Jorge Masvidal -1
  5. Tyron Woodley
  6. Stephen Thompson
  7. Demian Maia
  8. Michael Chiesa
  9. Rafael dos Anjos
  10. Geoff Neal
  11. Nate Diaz
  12. Vicente Luque
  13. Robbie Lawler
  14. Neil Magny
  15. Anthony Pettis -1

MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: ISRAEL ADESANYA

  1. Robert Whittaker
  2. Paulo Costa
  3. Jared Cannonier
  4. Yoel Romero
  5. Darren Till
  6. Jack Hermansson
  7. Kelvin Gastelum
  8. Derek Brunson
  9. Edmen Shahbazyan
  10. Uriah Hall
  11. Omari Akhmedov
  12. Brad Tavares
  13. Ian Heinisch
  14. Marvin Vettori
  15. Antonio Carlos Junior

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: JON JONES

  1. Dominick Reyes
  2. Thiago Santos
  3. Jan Blachowicz
  4. Corey Anderson
  5. Glover Teixeira
  6. Anthony Smith
  7. Alexander Gustafsson +1
  8. Jiri Prochazka *NR
  9. Volkan Oezdemir -2
  10. Aleksandar Rakic -1
  11. Nikita Krylov -1
  12. Misha Cirkunov -1
  13. Johnny Walker -1
  14. Ryan Spann -1
  15. Magomed Ankalaev -1

HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: STIPE MIOCIC

  1. Daniel Cormier
  2. Francis Ngannou
  3. Curtis Blaydes
  4. Derrick Lewis
  5. Junior dos Santos
  6. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
  7. Alistair Overeem
  8. Alexander Volkov
  9. Augusto Sakai
  10. Walt Harris
  11. Aleksei Oleinik
  12. Shamil Abdurakhimov
  13. Sergei Pavlovich
  14. Fabricio Werdum
  15. Ciryl Gane

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

  1. Amanda Nunes
  2. Weili Zhang
  3. Valentina Shevchenko
  4. Rose Namajunas +2
  5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
  6. Jessica Andrade -2
  7. Tatiana Suarez
  8. Holly Holm
  9. Germaine De Randamie
  10. Aspen Ladd
  11. Katlyn Chookagian
  12. Claudia Gadelha
  13. Cynthia Calvillo
  14. Julianna Pena
  15. Nina Ansaroff

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: WEILI ZHANG

  1. Rose Namajunas +1
  2. Jessica Andrade -1
  3. (T) Tatiana Suarez
  4. (T) Joanna Jedrzejczyk +1
  5. Nina Ansaroff
  6. Claudia Gadelha
  7. Carla Esparza
  8. Michelle Waterson
  9. Marina Rodriguez
  10. Yan Xiaonan
  11. Tecia Torres
  12. Amanda Ribas +2
  13. Alexa Grasso -1
  14. Angela Hill -1
  15. Felice Herrig

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO

  1. Katlyn Chookagian
  2. Cynthia Calvillo
  3. Joanne Calderwood
  4. Lauren Murphy
  5. Jessica Eye
  6. Jennifer Maia
  7. Roxanne Modafferi
  8. Viviane Araujo
  9. Andrea Lee
  10. Maycee Barber
  11. Alexis Davis
  12. Montana De La Rosa
  13. Antonina Shevchenko
  14. Ji Yeon Kim
  15. Molly McCann

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: AMANDA NUNES

  1. Germaine de Randamie
  2. Holly Holm
  3. Aspen Ladd
  4. (T) Julianna Pena
  5. (T) Raquel Pennington
  6. Irene Aldana
  7. Ketlen Vieira
  8. Yana Kunitskaya
  9. Sara McMann
  10. Marion Reneau
  11. Lina Lansberg
  12. Macy Chiasson
  13. Bethe Correia
  14. Sijara Eubanks
  15. Julia Avila

