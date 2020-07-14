UFC Rankings Update (7/14/20): Jorge Masvidal Drops One Spot

The latest UFC rankings update has surfaced and Jorge Masvidal has taken a slight dip.

UFC 251 took place on July 11 so that means with another event in the books, the rankings have updated. Going into UFC 251, Masvidal held the number three spot on the official UFC welterweight rankings. Following his unanimous decision loss to champion Kamaru Usman, “Gamebred” has fallen to the fourth position. Climbing ahead of him at 170 pounds is Leon Edwards.

After capturing the UFC bantamweight championship with a fifth-round TKO victory over Jose Aldo, Petr Yan has debuted on the men’s pound-for-pound list. He holds the number 13 spot. Despite his controversial split decision loss to Alex Volkanovski in their rematch, Max Holloway has moved up one spot on the pound-for-pound list.

Following his stellar UFC debut where he knocked out Volkan Oezdemir, Jiri Prochazka is now the number eight-ranked UFC light heavyweight in the world. Amanda Ribas has moved up two spots in the strawweight division after her quick submission win over Paige VanZant at UFC 251.

Peep the full updated UFC rankings below (h/t MMAMania).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

Jon Jones Khabib Nurmagomedov Stipe Miocic Israel Adesanya Kamaru Usman +1 Daniel Cormier -1 Alexander Volkanovski Dustin Poirier +1 Max Holloway +1 Conor McGregor -2 Justin Gaethje -1 Tony Ferguson Petr Yan *NR Robert Whittaker -1 Francis Ngannou -1

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: VACANT

Deiveson Figueiredo Joseph Benavidez Brandon Moreno Alexandre Pantoja Alex Perez Jussier Formiga Askar Askarov Kai Kara France Rogerio Bontorin Matt Schnell Brandon Royval Raulian Paiva +2 Tim Elliott -1 Jordan Espinosa -1 David Dvorak

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Petr Yan

Marlon Moraes Aljamain Sterling Cody Garbrandt +1 Cory Sandhagen +1 Pedro Munhoz +2 Jose Aldo Raphael Assuncao +1 Jimmie Rivera +1 Cody Stamann +1 Rob Font +1 Dominick Cruz +1 John Dodson +1 Song Yadong +2 Sean O’Malley Merab Dvalishvili *NR

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI

Max Holloway Zabit Magomedsharipov Brian Ortega Chan Sung Jung Yair Rodriguez Calvin Kattar (T) Frankie Edgar (T) Josh Emmett Jeremy Stephens Dan Ige Arnold Allen +1 Shane Burgos +2 Ryan Hall Sodiq Yosef +1 Jose Aldo -4

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV

Justin Gaethje Dustin Poirier Tony Ferguson Conor McGregor Dan Hooker Charles Oliveira Paul Felder Diego Ferreira Kevin Lee Al Iaquinta Islam Makhachev Gregor Gillespie Donald Cerrone Beneil Dariush +1 Drew Dober -1

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: KAMARU USMAN

Gilbert Burns Colby Covington Leon Edwards +1 Jorge Masvidal -1 Tyron Woodley Stephen Thompson Demian Maia Michael Chiesa Rafael dos Anjos Geoff Neal Nate Diaz Vicente Luque Robbie Lawler Neil Magny Anthony Pettis -1

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: ISRAEL ADESANYA

Robert Whittaker Paulo Costa Jared Cannonier Yoel Romero Darren Till Jack Hermansson Kelvin Gastelum Derek Brunson Edmen Shahbazyan Uriah Hall Omari Akhmedov Brad Tavares Ian Heinisch Marvin Vettori Antonio Carlos Junior

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: JON JONES

Dominick Reyes Thiago Santos Jan Blachowicz Corey Anderson Glover Teixeira Anthony Smith Alexander Gustafsson +1 Jiri Prochazka *NR Volkan Oezdemir -2 Aleksandar Rakic -1 Nikita Krylov -1 Misha Cirkunov -1 Johnny Walker -1 Ryan Spann -1 Magomed Ankalaev -1

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: STIPE MIOCIC

Daniel Cormier Francis Ngannou Curtis Blaydes Derrick Lewis Junior dos Santos Jairzinho Rozenstruik Alistair Overeem Alexander Volkov Augusto Sakai Walt Harris Aleksei Oleinik Shamil Abdurakhimov Sergei Pavlovich Fabricio Werdum Ciryl Gane

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

Amanda Nunes Weili Zhang Valentina Shevchenko Rose Namajunas +2 Joanna Jedrzejczyk Jessica Andrade -2 Tatiana Suarez Holly Holm Germaine De Randamie Aspen Ladd Katlyn Chookagian Claudia Gadelha Cynthia Calvillo Julianna Pena Nina Ansaroff

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: WEILI ZHANG

Rose Namajunas +1 Jessica Andrade -1 (T) Tatiana Suarez (T) Joanna Jedrzejczyk +1 Nina Ansaroff Claudia Gadelha Carla Esparza Michelle Waterson Marina Rodriguez Yan Xiaonan Tecia Torres Amanda Ribas +2 Alexa Grasso -1 Angela Hill -1 Felice Herrig

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO

Katlyn Chookagian Cynthia Calvillo Joanne Calderwood Lauren Murphy Jessica Eye Jennifer Maia Roxanne Modafferi Viviane Araujo Andrea Lee Maycee Barber Alexis Davis Montana De La Rosa Antonina Shevchenko Ji Yeon Kim Molly McCann

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: AMANDA NUNES

Germaine de Randamie Holly Holm Aspen Ladd (T) Julianna Pena (T) Raquel Pennington Irene Aldana Ketlen Vieira Yana Kunitskaya Sara McMann Marion Reneau Lina Lansberg Macy Chiasson Bethe Correia Sijara Eubanks Julia Avila