UFC Rankings Update: Daniel Cormier Plummets On Pound-For-Pound List

The official UFC rankings have been updated following last weekend’s (Sat., August 17, 2019) UFC 241 from Anaheim, California.

In the UFC 241 main event, Stipe Miocic made a triumphant return to the top of the heavyweight throne when he finished Daniel Cormier by TKO in the fourth round. For the massive victory, Miocic rose an incredible seven spots on the pound-for-pound list tp No. 4. Cormier plummeted six spots to No. 7. His loss also meant Jon Jones overtook the No. 1 spot. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Henry Cejudo also rose a spot each to Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

In other high-profile movement, Nate Diaz debuted on the welterweight rankings after defeating Anthony Pettis following a three-year hiatus. The Stockton fan favorite appeared at No. 7 on the new rankings. ‘Showtime’ fell five spots to No. 12 for his loss.

At middleweight, Paulo Costa rose five spots to sit at No. 2 following his hard-fought war with Yoel Romero. ‘The Soldier of God’ fell one spot to No. 3 for the narrow loss. At bantamweight, Cory Sandhagen rose six spots to No. 3 in the suddenly stacked bantamweight division following his impressive win over Raphael Assuncao. The veteran Assuncao fell two spots to No. 5 for the defeat.

You can check out the fully updated rankings via UFC.com below.

Pound-For-Pound:

1. Jon Jones +1

2. Khabib Nurmagomedov +1

3. Henry Cejudo +1

4. Stipe Miocic +7

5. Amanda Nunes +1

6. Max Holloway -1

7. Daniel Cormier -6

8. Dustin Poirier -1

9. Kamaru Usman -1

10. Tony Ferguson

11. Robert Whittaker -2

12. Valentina Shevchenko

13. Conor McGregor

14. Tyron Woodley

15. Jessica Andrade

Flyweight:

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1. Joseph Benavidez

2. Jussier Formiga

3. Deiveson Figueiredo

4. Alexandre Pantoja

5. Sergio Pettis

6. Tim Elliott

7. Rogerio Bontorin

8. Brandon Moreno

9. Matt Schnell

10. Kai Kara France

11. Jordan Espinosa

12. Ryan Benoit -1

13. Alex Perez

14. Mark De La Rosa

15. Raulian Paiva

Bantamweight:

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1. Marlon Moraes

2. Aljamain Sterling

3. Cory Sandhagen +6

4. Petr Yan

5. Raphael Assuncao -2

6. Pedro Munhoz -1

7. Dominick Cruz -1

8. Cody Garbrandt -1

9. Jimmie Rivera -1

10. Cody Stamann

11. Rob Font

12. John Dodson

13. Song Yadong

14. Urijah Faber

15. Thomas Almeida

Featherweight:

Champion: Max Holloway

1. Alexander Volkanovski

2. Brian Ortega

3. Jose Aldo

4. Frankie Edgar

5. Zabit Magomedsharipov

6. Chan Sung Jung

7. Yair Rodriguez

8. Jeremy Stephens

9. Renato Moicano

10. Josh Emmett

11. Calvin Kattar

12. Arnold Allen

13. Shane Burgos

14. Mirsad Bektic +1

15. Ryan Hall -1

Lightweight:

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1. Dustin Poirier (Interim Champion)

2. Tony Ferguson

3. Conor McGregor

4. Donald Cerrone

5. Justin Gaethje

6. Al Iaquinta

7. Edson Barboza

8. Kevin Lee

9. Anthony Pettis

10. Paul Felder

11. Gregor Gillespie

12. Charles Oliveira

13. Alexander Hernandez

14. Dan Hooker

15. Islam Makhachev

Welterweight:

Champion: Kamaru Usman

1. Tyron Woodley

2. Colby Covington

3. Jorge Masvidal

4. Leon Edwards

5. Rafael dos Anjos

6. Darren Till

7. Nate Diaz *NR

8. Santiago Ponzinibbio +1

9. Stephen Thompson -2

10. Demian Maia

11. Ben Askren

12. Anthony Pettis -5

13. Robbie Lawler -1

14. Elizeu dos Santos -1

15. Vicente Luque -1

Middleweight:

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1. Israel Adesanya (Interim Champion)

2. Paulo Costa +5

3. Yoel Romero -1

4. Kelvin Gastelum -1

5. Jack Hermansson -1

6. Ronaldo Souza -1

7. Chris Weidman -1

8. Derek Brunson

9. Jared Cannonier

10. Ian Heinisch

11. Brad Tavares

12. Uriah Hall

13. Antonio Carlos Junior

14. Anderson Silva

15. Krzysztof Jotko

Light Heavyweight:

Champion: Jon Jones

1. Daniel Cormier

2. Thiago Santos

3. Anthony Smith

4. Dominick Reyes

5. Jan Blachowicz

6. Alexander Gustafsson

7. (T) Volkan Oezdemir

7. (T) Corey Anderson

9. Glover Teixeira

10. Aleksandar Rakic

11. Johnny Walker

12. Ilir Latifi

13 Nikita Krylov

14 Mauricio Rua

15 Misha Cirkunov

Heavyweight:

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1. Daniel Cormier -1

2. Francis Ngannou

3. Junior dos Santos

4. Curtis Blaydes

5. Derrick Lewis

6. Alexander Volkov

7. Alistair Overeem

8. Cain Velasquez

9. Shamil Abdurakhimov

10. Blagoy Ivanov

11. Walt Harris

12. Aleksei Oleinik

13. Tai Tuivasa

14. Marcin Tybura

15. Augusto Sakai

Women’s Strawweight:

Champion: Jessica Andrade

1. Rose Namajunas

2. Tatiana Suarez

3. Nina Ansaroff

4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

5. Claudia Gadelha

6. Weili Zhang

7. Michelle Waterson

8. Carla Esparza

9. Alexa Grasso

10. Marina Rodriguez

11. Cynthia Calvillo

12. Felice Herrig

13. Tecia Torres

14. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

15. Cortney Casey

Women’s Flyweight:

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1. Jessica Eye

2. Katlyn Chookagian

3. Liz Carmouche

4. Jennifer Maia

5. Joanne Calderwood

6. Andrea Lee

7. Viviane Araujo

8. Roxanne Modafferi

9. Lauren Murphy

10. Alexis Davis

11. Montana De La Rosa

12. Maycee Barber

13. Antonina Shevchenko

14. Mara Romero Borella

15. Gillian Robertson

Women’s Bantamweight:

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1. Germaine de Randamie

2. Ketlen Vieira

3. Holly Holm

4. Julianna Pena

5. Aspen Ladd

6. Raquel Pennington

7. Yana Kunitskaya

8. Marion Reneau

9. Sara McMann

10. Irene Aldana

11. Macy Chiasson

12. Lina Lansberg

13. Nicco Montano

14. Sijara Eubanks -1

15. Bethe Correia