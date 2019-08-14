UFC Rankings Update: Dominant Champ Passes Conor McGregor On P4P List

The latest UFC rankings update has arrived, and fight fans may or may not view the biggest movement as a bit of justice.

Following Valentina Shevchenko’s dominant decision win over Liz Carmouche (highlights here) in the main event of August 10’s UFC Uruguay, ‘Bullet’ has finally surpassed former lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor on the pound-for-pound rankings. Shevchenko rose one spot to No. 12, pushing McGregor down a spot to No. 13. It’s at least somewhat of a wonder that Shevchenko had failed to surpass McGregor before this week.

Since moving down to 125 pounds in early 2018, Shevchenko has railed off four clear-cut wins. While her defense over Carmouche was labeled boring, she did recently knock out Jessica Eye with a vicious head kick at June’s UFC 238. By comparison, McGregor has not won a fight in the UFC since November 2016 and has fought only once. His hold on a pound-for-pound spot appears tenuous, but he could also keep it based on name recognition alone.

Other Movements

In terms of other relevant movements, Anthony Pettis moved up on spot to No. 7 at welterweight. That placed him in a tie with Stephen Thompson, whom “Showtime” knocked out last March. Surging 170-pound prospect Vicente Luque finally debuted in the top 15 following his win over Mike Perry in a brutal slugfest at UFC Uruguay. On a six-fight win streak, Luque debuted at the No. 14 spot.

At light heavyweight, Corey Anderson moved up a spot to No. 7. He’ll face off with rising star Johnny Walker, who also moved up a spot to No. 12, at UFC 244. Ilir Latifi also fell three spots to No. 12 following his knockout loss to Volkan Oezdemir in Uruguay while ‘No Time’ maintained a tie at No. 7 with Anderson.

Here are the fully updated rankings via UFC.com:

Pound-For-Pound:

1. Daniel Cormier

2. Jon Jones

3. Khabib Nurmagomedov

4. Henry Cejudo

5. Max Holloway

6. Amanda Nunes

7. Dustin Poirier

8. Kamaru Usman

9. Robert Whittaker

10. Tony Ferguson

11. Stipe Miocic

12. Valentina Shevchenko +1

13. Conor McGregor -1

14. Tyron Woodley

15. Jessica Andrade

Flyweight:

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1. Joseph Benavidez

2. Jussier Formiga

3. Deiveson Figueiredo

4. Alexandre Pantoja

5. Sergio Pettis

6. Tim Elliott

7. Rogerio Bontorin +1

8. Brandon Moreno -1

9. Matt Schnell

10. Kai Kara France +1

11. (T) Ryan Benoit -1

11. (T) Jordan Espinosa +1

13. Alex Perez

14. Mark De La Rosa +1

15. Raulian Paiva -1

Bantamweight:

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1. Marlon Moraes

2. Aljamain Sterling

3. Raphael Assuncao

4. Petr Yan

5. Pedro Munhoz

6. Dominick Cruz

7. Cody Garbrandt

8. Jimmie Rivera

9. Cory Sandhagen

10. Cody Stamann

11. Rob Font

12. John Dodson

13. Song Yadong

14. Urijah Faber

15. Thomas Almeida

Featherweight:

Champion: Max Holloway

1. Alexander Volkanovski

2. Brian Ortega

3. Jose Aldo

4. Frankie Edgar

5. Zabit Magomedsharipov

6. Chan Sung Jung

7. Yair Rodriguez

8. Jeremy Stephens

9. Renato Moicano

10. Josh Emmett

11. Calvin Kattar

12. Arnold Allen

13. Shane Burgos

14. Ryan Hall

15. Mirsad Bektic

Lightweight:

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1. Dustin Poirier (Interim champion)

2. Tony Ferguson

3. Conor McGregor

4. Donald Cerrone

5. Justin Gaethje

6. Al Iaquinta

7. Edson Barboza

8. Kevin Lee

9. Anthony Pettis

10. Paul Felder

11. Gregor Gillespie

12. Charles Oliveira

13. Alexander Hernandez

14. Dan Hooker

15. Islam Makhachev

Welterweight:

Champion: Kamaru Usman

1. Tyron Woodley

2. Colby Covington

3. Jorge Masvidal

4. Leon Edwards

5. Rafael dos Anjos

6. Darren Till

7. (T) Anthony Pettis +1

7. (T) Stephen Thompson

9. Santiago Ponzinibbio

10. Demian Maia

11. Ben Askren

12. Robbie Lawler

13. Elizeu dos Santos

14. Vicente Luque *NR

15. Neil Magny -1

Middleweight:

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1. Israel Adesanya (Interim champion)

2. Yoel Romero

3. Kelvin Gastelum

4. Jack Hermansson

5. Ronaldo Souza

6. Chris Weidman

7. Paulo Costa

8. Derek Brunson

9. Jared Cannonier

10. Ian Heinisch

11. Brad Tavares

12. Uriah Hall

13. Antonio Carlos Junior

14. Anderson Silva

15. Krzysztof Jotko

Light Heavyweight:

Champion: Jon Jones

1. Daniel Cormier

2. Thiago Santos

3. Anthony Smith

4. Dominick Reyes

5. Jan Blachowicz

6. Alexander Gustafsson

7. (T) Volkan Oezdemir

7. (T) Corey Anderson +1

9. Glover Teixeira +1

10. Aleksandar Rakic +1

11. Johnny Walker +1

12. Ilir Latifi -3

13 Nikita Krylov

14 Mauricio Rua

15 Misha Cirkunov

Heavyweight:

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1. Stipe Miocic

2. Francis Ngannou

3. Junior dos Santos

4. Curtis Blaydes

5. Derrick Lewis

6. Alexander Volkov

7. Alistair Overeem

8. Cain Velasquez

9. Shamil Abdurakhimov

10. Blagoy Ivanov

11. Walt Harris

12. Aleksei Oleinik

13. Tai Tuivasa

14. Marcin Tybura

15. Augusto Sakai

Women’s Strawweight:

Champion: Jessica Andrade

1. Rose Namajunas

2. Tatiana Suarez

3. Nina Ansaroff

4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

5. Claudia Gadelha

6. Weili Zhang

7. Michelle Waterson

8. Carla Esparza +1

9. Alexa Grasso +1

10. Marina Rodriguez *NR

11. Cynthia Calvillo

12. Felice Herrig

13. Tecia Torres -5

14. Karolina Kowalkiewicz -1

15. Cortney Casey -1

Women’s Flyweight:

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1. Jessica Eye

2. Katlyn Chookagian

3. Liz Carmouche

4. Jennifer Maia

5. Joanne Calderwood

6. Andrea Lee

7. Viviane Araujo

8. Roxanne Modafferi

9. Lauren Murphy

10. Alexis Davis

11. Montana De La Rosa

12. Maycee Barber

13. Antonina Shevchenko

14. Mara Romero Borella

15. Gillian Robertson

Women’s Bantamweight:

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1. Germaine de Randamie

2. Ketlen Vieira

3. Holly Holm

4. Julianna Pena

5. Aspen Ladd

6. Raquel Pennington

7. Yana Kunitskaya +1

8. Marion Reneau +1

9. Sara McMann +1

10. Irene Aldana +1

11. Macy Chiasson +1

12. Lina Lansberg +1

13. (T) Nicco Montano +2

13. (T) Sijara Eubanks +1

15. Bethe Correia *NR

