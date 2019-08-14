UFC Rankings Update: Dominant Champ Passes Conor McGregor On P4P List

The latest UFC rankings update has arrived, and fight fans may or may not view the biggest movement as a bit of justice.
Following Valentina Shevchenko’s dominant decision win over Liz Carmouche (highlights here) in the main event of August 10’s UFC Uruguay, ‘Bullet’ has finally surpassed former lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor on the pound-for-pound rankings. Shevchenko rose one spot to No. 12, pushing McGregor down a spot to No. 13. It’s at least somewhat of a wonder that Shevchenko had failed to surpass McGregor before this week.
Since moving down to 125 pounds in early 2018, Shevchenko has railed off four clear-cut wins. While her defense over Carmouche was labeled boring, she did recently knock out Jessica Eye with a vicious head kick at June’s UFC 238. By comparison, McGregor has not won a fight in the UFC since November 2016 and has fought only once. His hold on a pound-for-pound spot appears tenuous, but he could also keep it based on name recognition alone.
Other Movements
In terms of other relevant movements, Anthony Pettis moved up on spot to No. 7 at welterweight. That placed him in a tie with Stephen Thompson, whom “Showtime” knocked out last March. Surging 170-pound prospect Vicente Luque finally debuted in the top 15 following his win over Mike Perry in a brutal slugfest at UFC Uruguay. On a six-fight win streak, Luque debuted at the No. 14 spot.
At light heavyweight, Corey Anderson moved up a spot to No. 7. He’ll face off with rising star Johnny Walker, who also moved up a spot to No. 12, at UFC 244. Ilir Latifi also fell three spots to No. 12 following his knockout loss to Volkan Oezdemir in Uruguay while ‘No Time’ maintained a tie at No. 7 with Anderson.
Here are the fully updated rankings via UFC.com:
Pound-For-Pound:
1. Daniel Cormier
2. Jon Jones
3. Khabib Nurmagomedov
4. Henry Cejudo
5. Max Holloway
6. Amanda Nunes
7. Dustin Poirier
8. Kamaru Usman
9. Robert Whittaker
10. Tony Ferguson
11. Stipe Miocic
12. Valentina Shevchenko +1
13. Conor McGregor -1
14. Tyron Woodley
15. Jessica Andrade
Flyweight:
Champion: Henry Cejudo
1. Joseph Benavidez
2. Jussier Formiga
3. Deiveson Figueiredo
4. Alexandre Pantoja
5. Sergio Pettis
6. Tim Elliott
7. Rogerio Bontorin +1
8. Brandon Moreno -1
9. Matt Schnell
10. Kai Kara France +1
11. (T) Ryan Benoit -1
11. (T) Jordan Espinosa +1
13. Alex Perez
14. Mark De La Rosa +1
15. Raulian Paiva -1
Bantamweight:
Champion: Henry Cejudo
1. Marlon Moraes
2. Aljamain Sterling
3. Raphael Assuncao
4. Petr Yan
5. Pedro Munhoz
6. Dominick Cruz
7. Cody Garbrandt
8. Jimmie Rivera
9. Cory Sandhagen
10. Cody Stamann
11. Rob Font
12. John Dodson
13. Song Yadong
14. Urijah Faber
15. Thomas Almeida
Featherweight:
Champion: Max Holloway
1. Alexander Volkanovski
2. Brian Ortega
3. Jose Aldo
4. Frankie Edgar
5. Zabit Magomedsharipov
6. Chan Sung Jung
7. Yair Rodriguez
8. Jeremy Stephens
9. Renato Moicano
10. Josh Emmett
11. Calvin Kattar
12. Arnold Allen
13. Shane Burgos
14. Ryan Hall
15. Mirsad Bektic
Lightweight:
Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov
1. Dustin Poirier (Interim champion)
2. Tony Ferguson
3. Conor McGregor
4. Donald Cerrone
5. Justin Gaethje
6. Al Iaquinta
7. Edson Barboza
8. Kevin Lee
9. Anthony Pettis
10. Paul Felder
11. Gregor Gillespie
12. Charles Oliveira
13. Alexander Hernandez
14. Dan Hooker
15. Islam Makhachev
Welterweight:
Champion: Kamaru Usman
1. Tyron Woodley
2. Colby Covington
3. Jorge Masvidal
4. Leon Edwards
5. Rafael dos Anjos
6. Darren Till
7. (T) Anthony Pettis +1
7. (T) Stephen Thompson
9. Santiago Ponzinibbio
10. Demian Maia
11. Ben Askren
12. Robbie Lawler
13. Elizeu dos Santos
14. Vicente Luque *NR
15. Neil Magny -1
Middleweight:
Champion: Robert Whittaker
1. Israel Adesanya (Interim champion)
2. Yoel Romero
3. Kelvin Gastelum
4. Jack Hermansson
5. Ronaldo Souza
6. Chris Weidman
7. Paulo Costa
8. Derek Brunson
9. Jared Cannonier
10. Ian Heinisch
11. Brad Tavares
12. Uriah Hall
13. Antonio Carlos Junior
14. Anderson Silva
15. Krzysztof Jotko
Light Heavyweight:
Champion: Jon Jones
1. Daniel Cormier
2. Thiago Santos
3. Anthony Smith
4. Dominick Reyes
5. Jan Blachowicz
6. Alexander Gustafsson
7. (T) Volkan Oezdemir
7. (T) Corey Anderson +1
9. Glover Teixeira +1
10. Aleksandar Rakic +1
11. Johnny Walker +1
12. Ilir Latifi -3
13 Nikita Krylov
14 Mauricio Rua
15 Misha Cirkunov
Heavyweight:
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1. Stipe Miocic
2. Francis Ngannou
3. Junior dos Santos
4. Curtis Blaydes
5. Derrick Lewis
6. Alexander Volkov
7. Alistair Overeem
8. Cain Velasquez
9. Shamil Abdurakhimov
10. Blagoy Ivanov
11. Walt Harris
12. Aleksei Oleinik
13. Tai Tuivasa
14. Marcin Tybura
15. Augusto Sakai
Women’s Strawweight:
Champion: Jessica Andrade
1. Rose Namajunas
2. Tatiana Suarez
3. Nina Ansaroff
4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
5. Claudia Gadelha
6. Weili Zhang
7. Michelle Waterson
8. Carla Esparza +1
9. Alexa Grasso +1
10. Marina Rodriguez *NR
11. Cynthia Calvillo
12. Felice Herrig
13. Tecia Torres -5
14. Karolina Kowalkiewicz -1
15. Cortney Casey -1
Women’s Flyweight:
Champion: Valentina Shevchenko
1. Jessica Eye
2. Katlyn Chookagian
3. Liz Carmouche
4. Jennifer Maia
5. Joanne Calderwood
6. Andrea Lee
7. Viviane Araujo
8. Roxanne Modafferi
9. Lauren Murphy
10. Alexis Davis
11. Montana De La Rosa
12. Maycee Barber
13. Antonina Shevchenko
14. Mara Romero Borella
15. Gillian Robertson
Women’s Bantamweight:
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1. Germaine de Randamie
2. Ketlen Vieira
3. Holly Holm
4. Julianna Pena
5. Aspen Ladd
6. Raquel Pennington
7. Yana Kunitskaya +1
8. Marion Reneau +1
9. Sara McMann +1
10. Irene Aldana +1
11. Macy Chiasson +1
12. Lina Lansberg +1
13. (T) Nicco Montano +2
13. (T) Sijara Eubanks +1
15. Bethe Correia *NR