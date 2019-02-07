UFC Rankings Report: Jose Aldo Back On Top At 145

We have some UFC rankings updates to pass along after this past weekend’s UFC Fortaleza event. Check out the changes here:
Pound for Pound: No changes.
Women’s Strawweight: No changes.
Women’s Flyweight: Mara Romero Borella edged out Taila Santos via split decision. With the victory, she’s now moved up two spots to #11. (#13) Andrea Lee moved up one spot, and both Paige VanZant and Montana De La Rosa are now tied for the #14 position.
Women’s Bantamweight: No changes.
Flyweight: Rogério Bontorin’s victory over Magomed Bibulatov caused quite the shake-up. He has now moved up to the #9 spot. Alexandre Pantoja has bumped up two spots to #5. Alex Perez also shot up two spots to #7. Tim Elliott moved up two as well to #8. After Bontorin at #9, the list rounds off with Magomed Bibulatov (#10), (#11) Ryan Benoit, (#12) Eric Shelton, (#13) TJ Dillashaw, (#14) Matt Schnell, and (#15) Kai Kara-France. The latter two were previously unranked.
Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes’ big win over Raphael Assuncao shook things up at 135 as well. He jumped up three spots all the way to #1. (#2) Cody Garbrandt, (#3) Dominick Cruz, (#4) Raphael Assuncao, and (#9) John Dodson all dropped down one spot.
Featherweight: Jose Aldo finished Renato Moicano with a second-round TKO to retake the #1 spot. As a result (#2) Brian Ortega has been dropped down one. Also, (#8) Mirsad Bektic, (#9) Josh Emmett, (#10) Ricardo Lamas, (#11) Yair Rodriguez, (#12) Chan Sung Jung, (#13) Zabit Magomedsharipov, and (#14) Darren Elkins all jumped up one spot. Calvin Kattar now sits at the #15 spot after previously being unranked.
Lightweight: Charles Oliveira extended his UFC submission record against David Teymur in Brazil. The victory bumped him up to the #14 spot after previously being unranked. (#15) Francisco Trinaldo was moved down a spot as a result.
Welterweight: No changes.
Middleweight: No changes.
Light Heavyweight: With his 15-second knockout win over Justin Ledet, Johnny Walker has gone from unranked to #15.
Heavyweight: No changes.
What are your thoughts on the rankings update?