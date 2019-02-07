UFC Rankings Report: Jose Aldo Back On Top At 145

We have an update on the UFC's rankings following this past weekend's UFC Fortaleza event.

We have some UFC rankings updates to pass along after this past weekend’s UFC Fortaleza event. Check out the changes here:

Pound for Pound: No changes.

Women’s Strawweight: No changes.

Women’s Flyweight: Mara Romero Borella edged out Taila Santos via split decision. With the victory, she’s now moved up two spots to #11. (#13) Andrea Lee moved up one spot, and both Paige VanZant and Montana De La Rosa are now tied for the #14 position.

Women’s Bantamweight: No changes.

Flyweight: Rogério Bontorin’s victory over Magomed Bibulatov caused quite the shake-up. He has now moved up to the #9 spot. Alexandre Pantoja has bumped up two spots to #5. Alex Perez also shot up two spots to #7. Tim Elliott moved up two as well to #8. After Bontorin at #9, the list rounds off with Magomed Bibulatov (#10), (#11) Ryan Benoit, (#12) Eric Shelton, (#13) TJ Dillashaw, (#14) Matt Schnell, and (#15) Kai Kara-France. The latter two were previously unranked.

Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes’ big win over Raphael Assuncao shook things up at 135 as well. He jumped up three spots all the way to #1. (#2) Cody Garbrandt, (#3) Dominick Cruz, (#4) Raphael Assuncao, and (#9) John Dodson all dropped down one spot.

Featherweight: Jose Aldo finished Renato Moicano with a second-round TKO to retake the #1 spot. As a result (#2) Brian Ortega has been dropped down one. Also, (#8) Mirsad Bektic, (#9) Josh Emmett, (#10) Ricardo Lamas, (#11) Yair Rodriguez, (#12) Chan Sung Jung, (#13) Zabit Magomedsharipov, and (#14) Darren Elkins all jumped up one spot. Calvin Kattar now sits at the #15 spot after previously being unranked.

Lightweight: Charles Oliveira extended his UFC submission record against David Teymur in Brazil. The victory bumped him up to the #14 spot after previously being unranked. (#15) Francisco Trinaldo was moved down a spot as a result.

Welterweight: No changes.

Middleweight: No changes.

Light Heavyweight: With his 15-second knockout win over Justin Ledet, Johnny Walker has gone from unranked to #15.

Heavyweight: No changes.

What are your thoughts on the rankings update?