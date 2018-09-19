UFC Refutes Conor McGregor’s Claim that UFC 229 Press Conference is Open to the Public

The UFC has issued a response to Conor McGregor's post that the UFC 229 pre-fight press conference was suddenly open to the public

Conor McGregor is definitely back because he’s already got fans in a feeding frenzy after announcing that the UFC 229 press conference would be open to the public.

On Tuesday, McGregor released a pair of messages via Twitter informing fans that the press conference that will see him face off with Khabib Nurmagomedov for the first time would suddenly allow access to the public after the UFC announced the event as media only.

McGregor used the opportunity to promote ‘Proper No. 12’, which is his new signature brand of whiskey that landed in stores this week.

The press conference will be open to the public. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 18, 2018

The ticket for entry is a bottle of @ProperWhiskey.

2 bottles and you skip the Q to the top.

My soldiers will be outside making sure this rule is strictly adhered to.

Radio city Hall. UFC 229 Press conference. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 19, 2018

As much as McGregor might want the press conference to get flooded with fans willing to buy a bottle or two of his new whiskey, he might be disappointed with the UFC’s stance on gaining entry.

UFC officials confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that the plans for the UFC 229 press conference remain unchanged and the event is for media only and not open to the public.

“The press conference is not open to the public, it is for media only,” UFC officials wrote in a statement. “We are directing all fans to Times Square where it will be shown for public viewing.”

The UFC is hosting a viewing party for the UFC 229 press conference at the ‘Mega-Zilla’ — a gigantic television screen in the heart of Times Square in New York — where fans will be able to watch McGregor and Nurmagomedov answer questions about their upcoming fight.

The event will be held on Broadway from 45th to 46th Street in New York with the entire event also captioned so fans won’t miss a word coming from McGregor or Nurmagomedov.

McGregor will be making his return to the UFC after a nearly two year long absence as he prepares to face the undefeated Russian on Oct. 6 with the lightweight title on the line.

The UFC 229 pre-fight press conference is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday.