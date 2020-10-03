UFC Releases 4 Fighters

4 fighters have been released by the UFC recently. UFC President Dana White had previously stated that releases were likely to come soon as the company was handing out more contracts on the Tuesday Night Contenders series.

According to a report from MMA Fighting, Iuri Alcântara, Jeff Hughes, Mara Romero Borella, and Khadis Ibragimov have all been cut from the promotion.

40-year-old Alcantara had been with the company since 2011. He finishes his UFC career with a 10-7-1 record in the promotion. Alcantara holds a career 36-10-1 record. His most recent fight in the promotion was over 2 years ago. He was finished by Cory Sandhagen in a contest awarded Fight of the Night in August of 2018.

32-year-old Jeff Hughes went 0-3-1 in the UFC after landing a contract from the Contender Series in 2018. The heavyweight’s NC came vs Todd Duffee via accidental eye poke. Hughes also dropped fights to Juan Epsino, Raphael Pessoa, and Maurice Green.

32-year-old Italian Mara Romero Borella was also released. She’d been with the promotion since 2017. Borella had a 2-5 record in the UFC and had lost her last 4 fights.

25-year-old light heavyweight Khadis Ibragimov went 0-4 in the UFC. He most recently dropped a decision to Danilo Marques at UFC 253.