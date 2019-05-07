UFC Releases Another Flyweight Fighter

The UFC releases yet another flyweight fighter, as the future of the 125-pound division continues to linger in doubt.

The UFC is now down yet another flyweight on its roster. According to a report from Marcel Dorff of MMA DNA, Magomed Bibulatov has been released by the UFC and has now signed with Absolute Championship Akhmat (ACA).

Bibulatov is a former WFCA, ACB, and WSOF champion who entered the UFC undefeated in 2017. He won his promotional debut, but dropped his next two fights, the first by way of devastating knockout. It should also be noted that his recent split decision loss to Rogerio Bontorin in February was a controversial one.

Bibulatov’s release comes at a time of uncertainty for the UFC’s 125-pound weight class. It has faced a ton of criticism over the years, and the promotion has shown signs of preparations to cut the division out of its ranks completely. Currently, Henry Cejudo reigns as the 125-pound king after dethroning Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

However, Cejudo is gearing up for a 135-pound jump, facing Marlon Moraes for the vacant title. With more flyweights continuing the be released, the future for the 125-pound weight class isn’t looking very promising.

What do you think about the UFC letting go of Bibulatov?