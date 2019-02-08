UFC Releases Best Joe Rogan Knockout Reactions (Video)

The UFC has released a video showcasing some of commentator Joe Rogan's best reactions to knockouts over the years.

Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan is one of fight fans’ favorite things about the UFC. Especially his memorable reactions to some of the biggest knockouts in the history of the promotion. Rogan’s commentary and reactions put a soundtrack to the history of the UFC, and now, we have a compilation of some of Rogan’s best moments.

The UFC released some footage showcasing some of Rogan’s best reactions to knockouts over the years. It features the likes of Conor McGregor, Francis Ngannou, Jeremy Stephens, and more. Check it out here:

Here's to more calls like these… 😱 pic.twitter.com/18kx6ICNa7 — UFC (@ufc) February 7, 2019

Recently, Rogan took to an episode of his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience”, and told the story of how he landed his gig in the UFC. Rogan got his start as the post-fight interviewer, before becoming the voice of the UFC after Zuffa purchased the promotions several years later.

Rogan has certainly taken a step back with how many events he works a year. However, with no signs of walking away for good quite yet, fans can expect more amazing Rogan reactions for years to come.

What do you think about the UFC’s Joe Rogan knockout compilation?