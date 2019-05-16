UFC Releases Featherweight Jordan Rinaldi

Jordan Rinaldi
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has released a 145-pounder.

Jordan Rinaldi went 2-3 under the UFC banner and his recent loss to Arnold Allen at UFC London was enough to roll out the pink slip. Rinaldi had gone 1-1 since his return to featherweight. He entered the UFC with a 12-4 record and exits at 14-7.

Jordan Rinaldi Issues Statement On UFC Release

Rinaldi took to his Instagram account to speak on his release from the UFC:

“It is with great frustration and confusion that I was released from the UFC yesterday. I was not expecting it coming off of the 1 loss at 145, but this is a business. For ten years I have put everything into this sport and have reaped some great benefits. I have been so blessed with the opportunities and fun times I have had with the company. I love MMA and will always be involved with it in some capacity, whether as an athlete, coach or training partner. I am doing well, though I am sad, I’m ok. A long time ago I learned that my career does not define me, but it is in Christ and his grace and mercy that I find my identity. I am not sure what my plans are for the future yet, I will talk to my wife and decide the best option going forward. Thank you all for always supporting and praying for me, it is always much appreciated.”

