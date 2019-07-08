UFC Releases Full 2019 4th Quarter Schedule

The UFC has released its full schedule for the 4th quarter of 2019. The remainder of the year will have only a total of three weeks without fight cards prior to the final card of the year on December 21.

Six pay per views remain for the calendar year beginning with UFC 240 from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada, headlined by Max Holloway defending his featherweight championship against Frankie Edgar. The summer will then reach its boiling point at UFC 241 when Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic battle in a rematch for heavyweight supremacy. The final pay per view of the summer will be UFC 242 from Abu Dhabi, where undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov defends his lightweight championship against Dustin Poirier.

The fall pay per views kicks off with Robert Whittaker defending his middleweight championship against Israel Adesanya at UFC 243, but a venue has still not been locked down for the event. The year will then close with UFC 244 from Madison Square Garden and UFC 245 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The dates for each of the above pay per views as well as all other remaining 2019 UFC events can be found below:

July 13 — UFC on ESPN+ — Golden1 Center in Sacramento, CA

July 20 — UFC on ESPN — AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX

July 27 — UFC 240 — Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada

Aug. 3 — UFC on ESPN — Prudential Center in Newark, NJ

Aug. 10 — UFC on ESPN+ — Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay

Aug. 17 — UFC 241 — Honda Center in Anaheim, CA

Aug. 31 — UFC on ESPN+ — Universiade Sports Centre in Shenzen, China

Sept. 7 — UFC 242 — du Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Sept. 14 — UFC on ESPN+ — Vancouver, Canada

Sept. 21 — UFC on ESPN+ — Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico

Sept. 28 — UFC on ESPN+ — Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark

Oct. 5 — UFC 243 — TBD

Oct. 12 — UFC on ESPN+ — USA

Oct. 18 — UFC on ESPN 2 — Boston, MA

Oct. 26 — UFC on ESPN+ — Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore

Nov. 2 — UFC 244 — Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY

Nov. 9 — UFC on ESPN+ — Moscow, Russia

Nov. 16 — UFC on ESPN+ — Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo, Brazil

Dec. 7 — UFC on ESPN — Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

Dec. 14 — UFC 245 — T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV

Dec. 21 — UFC on ESPN+ — Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea