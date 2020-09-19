UFC Releases John Dodson

TUF 14 winner and 2-time title contender, John Dodson, has been released by the UFC. News of his departure from the promotion was first reported by MMA Fighting on Friday.

“We are excited to see what other offers are out there for John,” Dodson’s manager, Ricky Kottenstette, said to MMA Fighting. “John is 100 percent committed to his fight career and he’s not diminished in his skill set whatsoever.

“John has fought the absolute best in the world in two weight classes and he’s still more than ready face elite competition. We look forward to talking to any and all promotions to find John the best home for his future.”

Dodson was twice defeated by former Flyweight Champion, Demetrious Johnson, in title bouts in 2013 and 2015. He won TUF 14 in 2011 and made his UFC debut, a TKO win over TJ Dillashaw, later that year.

Dodson finishes his UFC career with a 10-7 record. His victories came over

Victories:

TJ Dillashaw

Tim Elliott

Jussier Formiga

Darrell Montague

John Moraga

Zach Makovsky

Manvel Gamburyan

Eddie Wineland

Pedro Munhoz

Nathaniel Wood.

Defeats: