Tuesday, November 17, 2020

UFC Releases Jussier Formiga

By Ian Carey
Jussier Formiga
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC has released flyweight Jussier Formiga. The 35-year-old Brazilian had been with the company since 2012 and went 9-7 across 16 bouts during his UFC tenure.

Formiga’s release comes after he has dropped his last 3 fights. His most recent loss came via TKO due to leg kicks to Alex Perez back at UFC 250 this summer. He dropped a decision to Brandon Moreno back in March as well. On June 29th, 2019, Formiga was TKO’ed by Joseph Benavidez.

Formiga is the only fighter to have ever defeated current flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. They fought in March of 2019 and Formiga won a unanimous decision. Formiga hasn’t won a fight since then, however.

Since dropping the fight to Formiga last year, Figueiredo has won 4 straight over Alexandre Pantoja, Tim Elliott, and two straight over Joseph Benavidez. He was supposed to defend the title for the first time against Cody Garbrandt at UFC 255 but the challenger was forced to pull out with a torn bicep. Alex Perez has instead stepped in on short notice and will challenge the champion on the card. Perez is coming off 3 straight wins including over Formiga at UFC 250 in his last fight.

