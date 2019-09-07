UFC Releases Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal Promo (Video)

It didn’t take long for the UFC to go full tilt with Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal.

UFC president Dana White revealed to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto earlier today (Sept. 7) that Diaz vs. Masvidal will serve as UFC 244’s main event. The welterweight scrap wasn’t the initial plan for the event’s headliner. A welterweight title bout between champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington was in the works, but negotiations fell apart.

Official UFC 244 Promo For Diaz vs. Masvidal Released

During the UFC 242 prelims, the UFC aired a promo video hyping up Diaz vs. Masvidal. You can watch it below.

The seeds for this match-up were planted following Diaz’s unanimous decision victory over Anthony Pettis last month. In his post-fight speech, Diaz called out Masvidal.

“The reason I was off is cause everybody sucked. There was nobody to fight. But with this belt I wanna defend it against, Jorge Masvidal had a good last fight. All respect to the man, but there ain’t no gangstas in this game anymore. There ain’t nobody who done it right but me and him. So I know my man’s a gangsta, but he ain’t no west coast gangsta.”

Tickets for UFC 244 will go on sale on Sept. 20. The event takes place on Nov. 2 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. MMA News will keep you posted on the latest UFC 244 news.