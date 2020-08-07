UFC Releases Ray Borg Following Latest Fight Withdrawal

The UFC has ended its relationship with Ray Borg.

MMAFighting‘s Damon Martin was able to confirm with UFC officials that Borg is no longer with the organization. This comes off the heels of Borg withdrawing from yet another bout for undisclosed reasons. He was scheduled to meet Nathan Maness at UFC Vegas 5, but was yanked before weigh-ins.

Borg had competed under the UFC banner since April 2014. He’s gone back and forth between the flyweight and bantamweight divisions. He challenged Demetrious Johnson for the UFC flyweight title back in Oct. 2017, losing via fifth-round submission. Borg was known to struggle to make weight, even at bantamweight.

The UFC run of Borg was plagued by weight-cutting issues, being caught in the crossfire of Conor McGregor’s bus attack, fight withdrawals, and his son’s health. In 2018, McGregor attacked a bus holding red corner fighters for UFC 223. He smashed a window with a dolly and glass shards went in Borg’s eye. The UFC flyweight ended up pulling out of his bout with Brandon Moreno.

Borg then revealed that his newborn son was diagnosed with a rare brain condition, hydrocephalus, in 2018. His son has had to undergo 12 separate surgeries. With the UFC release, the tough road continues for Borg.