UFC Releases Standing Room & Limited View Tickets For UFC 229

Arguably the biggest fight in UFC history is going down this weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018). Conor McGregor makes his highly-anticipated return against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. The pay-per-view (PPV) goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event sold out rather quickly, but fans who couldn’t get their hands on tickets will have to settle for viewing on PPV. However, the UFC is giving fans one last chance to make it to the fight in person. The promotion has released standing room and limited viewing tickets for UFC 229. If you’re interested, check them out at this link.

The card is stacked from top to bottom. Aside from McGregor vs. Khabib in the main event, fan-favorite Derrick Lewis will also be on the card. He will take on Alexander Volkov in a pivotal heavyweight bout. Also, Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis will co-main event the PPV. If you’re able to get your hands on tickets for this week’s fights, you’ll certainly be entertained.

Would you be willing to purchase standing or limited view tickets for UFC 229?