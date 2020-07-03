UFC Releases Tribute Video In Honor Of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov

The UFC has honored the life of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov with a tribute video.

Abdulmanap passed away at the age of 57 due to complications from COVID-19. He was the father of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. News of Abdulmanap’s passing was reported by RT Sport.

UFC Honors Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov In Tribute Video

To celebrate the life of Abdulmanap, the UFC has posted the following tribute video.

“Everything – what I have – I have because of my team, my father.” pic.twitter.com/JUcRn404Ai — UFC (@ufc) July 3, 2020

Many have praised Abdulmanap for being a man of character. Despite the heated feud between his son and Conor McGregor, Abdulmanap scolded Khabib for his antics during the UFC 229 post-fight brawl. At the time, Khabib said the biggest consequence for his actions wouldn’t come from the Nevada State Athletic Commission, rather his own father. Abdulmanap insisted he forgave McGregor and even said he’d invite the “Notorious” one to dinner.

Those within the MMA community have sent condolences to the family of Abdulmanap. That includes interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje and McGregor. UFC president Dana White also chimed in on Abdulmanap’s passing.

Here’s what the UFC boss had to say on his Twitter account.

“You will be missed Mr. Nurmagomedov.”

Khabib initially wanted to return to competition as soon as July. “The Eagle” knew the status of his father’s health wasn’t looking good at the time. Knowing the situation, Nurmagomedov has now targeted a September return. He’s due to fight Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title unification bout. We’ll see if that plan sticks but for now, time to mourn takes top priority for Khabib and his family.