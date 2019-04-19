UFC Reportedly Sets Dates For Montevideo, Abu Dhabi, and Sao Paulo Events

The UFC reportedly sets dates for international events in Montevideo, Abu Dhabi, and Sao Paulo later on this year.

It looks like the UFC has locked down three dates for international events later this year. Those being in August, September, and November, according to MMA Fighting. The report suggests the UFC is heading to Uruguay on August 10 for a Fight Night card.

This will be the UFC’s third card in a South American country (excluding Brazil) – the first being in Chile, which was headlined by Kamaru Usman and Demian Maia, and the next being in Argentina, headlined by Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Neil Magny.

Also, the UFC has selected a September 7 date for a pay-per-view (PPV) event from Abu Dhabi. This proves what lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently said, being that the UFC is targeting his return for a title defense against interim lightweight champ Dustin Poirier later this year.

Finally, the UFC’s last stop in Brazil this year will take place on November 16 in Sao Paulo. The action goes down from The Ibirapuera Gymnasium, and could quite possibly be the location of former 145-pound king Jose Aldo’s retirement fight.

What do you think about the UFC heading to Montevideo Abu Dhabi, and Sao Paulo?