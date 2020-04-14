UFC Reportedly Working On May 9 Return [UPDATE]

The UFC seems to be planning a return on May 9.

MMAFighting.com first reported that the promotion wants to get back to business less than a month from now. May 9 was scheduled to be the date UFC 250 took place in Brazil. That is no longer the case due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto later reported that Dana White confirmed plans to return on May 9.

BREAKING: UFC president Dana White says the company has turned its focus to hosting its next event on May 9 at a location TBD. He remains adamant the company will get back on schedule, and barring outside factors, intends to hold a card on May 9. **Targeted matchups** include … pic.twitter.com/HBcqC8SmH7 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 14, 2020

One new welterweight matchup that’s been verbally agreed to for May 9, if the card does goes through … @Cowboycerrone vs. @Showtimepettis pic.twitter.com/fSOROg4nXH — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 14, 2020

Here are the matchups the UFC is working on for May 9, although none of them are locked up.

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz

Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Anthony Pettis vs. Donald Cerrone

The UFC was forced to postpone its planned April 18 event. Despite going through hoops to avoid adhering to the California State Athletic Commission and a stay-at-home order, the promotion couldn’t pull off UFC 249 on its original date. Pressure from Disney, ESPN, and the state of California called a halt to the event. It was going to be held inside the Tachi Palace Casino Resort.

A location for the UFC’s planned May 9 return has not been decided. If the UFC gets clearance from ESPN, then the state of Florida could be a possibility. The state declared that pro sports on a national level are essential.

NOTE: We’ve updated the story to include Anthony Pettis vs. Donald Cerrone being verbally agreed to for May 9.