The UFC Returns To Philadelphia In March

The UFC will be making their return to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its been over seven years since the mixed martial arts (MMA) promotional juggernaut has been in “The City Of Brotherly Love.” The event was made official by the Wells Fargo Center’s Twitter account:

“. @ UFC returns to Philadelphia on Saturday, March 30th. Don’t miss this chance to see the world’s best athletes compete inside the hallowed Octagon! It will be a night of fights that you won’t soon forget. Fight card and ticket information to be announced soon.”

UFC Philadelphia will go down from the Wells Fargo Center on March 30th. The UFC’s first-ever card in Philadelphia took place in August of 2009 for UFC 101. Lightweight champion BJ Penn defended his title against Kenny Florian. The great Anderson “The Spider” Silva also competed on the card, defeating Forrest Griffin.

Two years later, UFC 133 took place in Philadelphia, which featured a light heavyweight fight between Tito Ortiz and Rashad Evans. When the UFC returns in March, the fight card will air on ESPN. No fights have been confirmed for the event as of this writing. We’ll keep you updated on fights for the card as they’re announced.

