UFC Reveals Early 2019 Schedule Including ESPN Debut

The UFC has already laid out the plans for an ambitious start to 2019 including 11 cards in three months and the debut of the promotion on ESPN.

The new schedule was revealed on Saturday night during the UFC 230 broadcast.

Following the final card of 2018, which will be UFC 232 from Las Vegas, the UFC will take a few weeks off before returning on Saturday night, Jan. 19 for the first UFC Fight Night card that will be split between ESPN and ESPN+.

The show from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York will kick off at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ before moving to ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The card will then shift back to ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET.

The following week UFC 233 will take place on Jan. 26 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

The first ever UFC on ESPN card will happen on Feb. 17 from Phoenix with a second ESPN card scheduled on Mar. 30 with that location still to be determined.

Here’s the full UFC schedule as it stands with dates and locations where available:

January 19 — UFC ON ESPN+ FIGHT NIGHT — Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

January 26 — UFC 233 — Honda Center – Anaheim, CA

February 2 — UFC ON ESPN+ FIGHT NIGHT — TBD, Brazil

February 9 — UFC 234 — Location TBD (likely Australia)

February 17 — UFC ON ESPN FIGHT NIGHT — Talking Stick Resort Arena – Phoenix, AZ

February 23 — UFC ON ESPN+ FIGHT NIGHT — TBD

March 2 — UFC 235 — T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

March 9 — UFC ON ESPN+ FIGHT NIGHT — TBD

March 16 — UFC ON ESPN+ FIGHT NIGHT — 02 Arena – London, England

March 23 — UFC ON ESPN + FIGHT NIGHT — TBD

March 30 — UFC ON ESPN FIGHT NIGHT — TBD