UFC Reveals May 13 & 16 Full Fight Cards

The UFC has revealed the full fight card for the May 13 and 16 events.

UFC president Dana White went on ESPN and announced the full cards. In the main event of the May 13 card, Anthony Smith will battle Glover Teixeira. Meanwhile, the card will also see the likes of Ovince Saint Preux moving up to heavyweight to take on Ben Rothwell.

Some other intriguing matchups are Andrei Arlovski vs. former PFL champ, Philipe Lins at heavyweight.

UFC May 13 card:

Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira

Ben Rothwell vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Drew Dober vs. Alexander Hernandez

Ray Borg vs. Ricky Simon

Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori

Andrei Arlovski vs. Philipe Lins

Michael Johnson vs. Thiago Moises

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Hunter Azure vs. Brian Kelleher

On May 16, Alistair Overeem will take on Walt Harris in the main event. Overeem is looking to snap his losing skid while Harris is looking to keep his winning streak alive. The co-main event will be a strawweight bout between Claudia Gadelha vs. Angela Hill.

UFC May 16 card: